Srinagar Stadium Cheers Universe Boss

All Photographs: Umar Ganie for Rediff.com IMAGE: Chris Gayle acknowledges the spectators at the Bakshi stadium in Srinagar on Friday, October 11, 2024.

Cricket fans in Srinagar thronged the Bakshi stadium to catch a glimpse of Chris Gayle in action in the Legends Cricket League match on Friday.



The 30,000 capacity stadium was packed to capacity as it marked the return of top level cricket to Srinagar after nearly four decades.





The ground erupted with chants of 'Gaylo sixer' when the West Indian walked out to the middle.

Playing for Gujarat Giants, the left-hander didn't disappoint the huge gathering, smashing three huge sixes during his knock of 34 from 30 balls.





There were other international stars in attendance including Shikhar Dhawan, Irfan Pathan, Suresh Raina, Dinesh Karthik, Kedar Jadhav and Martin Guptill among others.

Pathan-led Konark Suryas outclassed the Gujarat Greats, who were captained by Dhawan, by seven wickets.

A lucky fan was presented with an autographed helmet by the Universe Boss.