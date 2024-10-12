News
Business
Movies
Sports
Cricket
Get Ahead
Money Tips
Shopping
News APP

NewsApp (Free)

Read news as it happens
Download NewsApp

Available on  gplay

Sign in  |  Create a Rediffmail account
Home  » Cricket » Srinagar Stadium Cheers Universe Boss

Srinagar Stadium Cheers Universe Boss

By REDIFF CRICKET
October 12, 2024 18:50 IST
Get Rediff News in your Inbox:

Chris Gayle

IMAGE: Chris Gayle acknowledges the spectators at the Bakshi stadium in Srinagar on Friday, October 11, 2024. All Photographs: Umar Ganie for Rediff.com

Cricket fans in Srinagar thronged the Bakshi stadium to catch a glimpse of Chris Gayle in action in the Legends Cricket League match on Friday.

The 30,000 capacity stadium was packed to capacity as it marked the return of top level cricket to Srinagar after nearly four decades.

Chris Gayle

The ground erupted with chants of 'Gaylo sixer' when the West Indian walked out to the middle.

Playing for Gujarat Giants, the left-hander didn't disappoint the huge gathering, smashing three huge sixes during his knock of 34 from 30 balls.

Chris Gayle

There were other international stars in attendance including Shikhar Dhawan, Irfan Pathan, Suresh Raina, Dinesh Karthik, Kedar Jadhav and Martin Guptill among others.

Chris Gayle

Pathan-led Konark Suryas outclassed the Gujarat Greats, who were captained by Dhawan, by seven wickets.

Chris Gayle

A lucky fan was presented with an autographed helmet by the Universe Boss.

Chris Gayle

 

Chris Gayle

 
Get Rediff News in your Inbox:
REDIFF CRICKET
COMMENT
Print this article
Rafael Nadal's India Connections
Rafael Nadal's India Connections
What If Rohit Joins IPL 2025 Auction?
What If Rohit Joins IPL 2025 Auction?
PIX: Shreyanka's family outing in Dubai
PIX: Shreyanka's family outing in Dubai
Marquez's India still searching for 1st win
Marquez's India still searching for 1st win
Don't Miss! The Sindoor Khela
Don't Miss! The Sindoor Khela
117 Years After Ranji, Meet New Jamsaheb
117 Years After Ranji, Meet New Jamsaheb
Delhi: Woman, living on streets for days, raped, dumped
Delhi: Woman, living on streets for days, raped, dumped

Bangladesh's tour of India 2024

Bangladesh's tour of India 2024

More like this

'This is the Universe Boss, and I'm back!'

'This is the Universe Boss, and I'm back!'

Will Bumrah be elevated to India captain for Aus Tour?

Will Bumrah be elevated to India captain for Aus Tour?

India Cricket Score  |  Indian Cricket News  |  Indian News  |  Bollywood Movies  |  India Business News

rediff on the net© 2024 Rediff.com - Investors - Advertise - Disclaimer - Privacy - Feedback - About us | Terms of use - Grievances