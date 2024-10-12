Fans Pan Gambhir For Double Standards

Photograph: Gautam Gambhir/X

India head coach Gautam Gambhir came under fire from fans after he promoted the fantasy cricket app Real11 on his social media accounts.



'Hopefully, India will continue their domination against Bangladesh in T20Is as well. Enjoy the three-match series with Real11official. Share your opinion in a Yes/No and avail instant cash rewards,' Gambhir said on X.



The Real11 fantasty game was also endorsed by spinner Kuldeep Yadav on social media.



In the past, Gambhir had slammed former cricketers endorsing pan masala through surrogate products in advertisements.



'I never thought in my life a cricketer would do a pan masala ad. It's disgusting and disappointing. That is why I say, choose your role models carefully. What example are they setting?' Gambhir had told the News18 television channel last year.



Though he didn't name any cricketers, his reference was clearly a dig at Sunil Gavaskar, Kapil Dev, Virender Sehwag and Chris Gayle, who were promoting a mouth-freshener produced by a pan masala company.



'One gets recognised not by their name, but by the work they do. Crores of kids are watching you. Money is not that important that you will end of doing a pan masala ad. There are so many other ways to make money. You should have the courage to let go of a big pay cheque rather than do such things,' Gambhir then said.



He said he had turned down a hefty Rs 3 crore cheque to star in a pan masala ad in 2018.



'I could have taken the money, but I left it because I always believe that I should get what I deserve. Sachin Tendulkar was offered Rs 20 crores to Rs 0 crores to act in pan masala ads as well. But he said no to these pan masala ads. He had promised his father that he would never engage in such stuff, which is why he

is a role model,' he had said.

In 2022, Gambhir had hit out at then BCCI president Sourav Ganguly over endorsing a fantasy league.



'If the BCCI president is doing it, you can't expect other players not to do it. If he says that no one should be allowed to do it, I think everyone should follow that... It has to come from the top. Either we should ban this completely in India. It can't be statewise. And no one should be allowed to endorse that, Gambhir said at the Indian Express Idea Exchange.



Gambhir also stated that he was 'against cash prizes' in fantasy gaming.



'I do endorse fantasy (games). I was also very clear that we had this apprehension at one point in time about whether we should or not. Fantasy and betting are probably a little similar, but not exactly the same. When I spoke to the owner of the fantasy game I endorse, I asked if they pay back in cash. He said no, we don't pay back in cash. There are only gifts and hampers involved,' said Gambhir.

Hence, his latest promotion of the fantasy app which offers cash prize up to Rs 50 lakh hasn't gone down well with a section of the fans, who have called it 'double standards'.



'Isn't it hilarious how Gautam Gambhir lectures us about the dangers of tobacco ads, but then he's promoting a betting app? Where's the integrity? Where's the goodwill for the youth? It's like the more someone lectures, the more they're just after that cash!' @Vipintiwari952 replied to Gambhir's post.



'Gautam Gambhir Sir you are my favourite Cricketer..plz don't promote these types of batting apps which spoil youths,' Rahuul Shekhawat commented.



'Promoting Betting apps after giving gyan in interviews,' said one user.



'Pan Masala is not good, but Betting/Fantasy is good?' asked another one.