News
Business
Movies
Sports
Cricket
Get Ahead
Money Tips
Shopping
Sign in  |  Create a Rediffmail account
Rediff.com  » Cricket » SEE: Virat Kohli has 'few updates' for RCB fans

SEE: Virat Kohli has 'few updates' for RCB fans

By Rediff Cricket
March 11, 2022 08:02 IST
Get Rediff News in your Inbox:

Virat Kohli

Photograph: Kind Courtesy BCCI/IPL

The Indian Premier League is a couple of weeks away but Royal Challengers Bangalore are yet to announce their new skipper.

 

Former skipper Virat Kohli, on Thursday, in a video message by RCB, gave the fans of the popular a glimpse of what is to come when they make their announcements on Saturday.

"Hi guys, a few updates for you guys. As you know, we are going to start our season pretty soon. (It’s) something I am really excited for. As I said, renewed energy. Really looking forward to this season. First and foremost, the most important news is that...." Kohli said in the video.

 

Video: Kind Courtesy RCB/Twitter

RCB are set to make the announcements at an event that they have been promoting as 'RCB unbox' which will be held at Church Street in Bengaluru.

There is speculation around RCB's new captain as the likes of Faf du Plessis and Glenn Maxwell are frontrunners to replace Kohli as the captain.

Get Rediff News in your Inbox:
Rediff Cricket
COMMENT
Print this article
Stop criminalising bowlers: Kartik on Mankading
Stop criminalising bowlers: Kartik on Mankading
Why Rahane Visited His School
Why Rahane Visited His School
Ashwin says Kapil Dev sent him two invaluable gifts
Ashwin says Kapil Dev sent him two invaluable gifts
Indian Wells: Osaka blows Stephens away on windy day
Indian Wells: Osaka blows Stephens away on windy day
BATTLE FOR 5 STATES: Final results
BATTLE FOR 5 STATES: Final results
Will Modi breach Rajiv Gandhi's 404?
Will Modi breach Rajiv Gandhi's 404?
Uttam's Take: Double Engine Wins!
Uttam's Take: Double Engine Wins!

SRI LANKA'S TOUR OF INDIA

SRI LANKA'S TOUR OF INDIA

More like this

PIX: Rahul Chahar's Destination Wedding

PIX: Rahul Chahar's Destination Wedding

SEE: The Side-Effects Of Being Mrs Dhoni

SEE: The Side-Effects Of Being Mrs Dhoni

India Cricket Score  |  Indian Cricket News  |  Indian News  |  Bollywood Movies  |  India Business News

rediff on the net© 2022 Rediff.com - Investors - Advertise - Disclaimer - Privacy - Feedback - About us | Terms of use - Grievances