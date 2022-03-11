SEE: Virat Kohli has 'few updates' for RCB fans

Photograph: Kind Courtesy BCCI/IPL

The Indian Premier League is a couple of weeks away but Royal Challengers Bangalore are yet to announce their new skipper.

Former skipper Virat Kohli, on Thursday, in a video message by RCB, gave the fans of the popular a glimpse of what is to come when they make their announcements on Saturday.

"Hi guys, a few updates for you guys. As you know, we are going to start our season pretty soon. (It’s) something I am really excited for. As I said, renewed energy. Really looking forward to this season. First and foremost, the most important news is that...." Kohli said in the video.

RCB are set to make the announcements at an event that they have been promoting as 'RCB unbox' which will be held at Church Street in Bengaluru.

There is speculation around RCB's new captain as the likes of Faf du Plessis and Glenn Maxwell are frontrunners to replace Kohli as the captain.