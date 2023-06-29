News
Chaos at Lord's: Protesters charged for disrupting Ashes match

Chaos at Lord's: Protesters charged for disrupting Ashes match

June 29, 2023 20:20 IST
Ben Stokes

IMAGE: Jonny Bairstow lifts one of the protestors! Photograph: Matthew Childs/Reuters

Three Just Stop Oil protesters were charged with aggravated trespass after they interrupted day one of the second Ashes Test match between England and Australia at Lord's, London's Metropolitan Police said on Thursday.

Protesters ran onto the ground and scattered orange powder on the outfield on Wednesday, before one was carried off by England wicketkeeper Jonny Bairstow, who dropped the protestor to the ground outside the boundary rope.

 

Play was halted for about five minutes while ground staff cleared the powder. The police arrested the three protesters and took them into custody.

"We will not tolerate criminal or anti-social behaviour and there are serious consequences for people who engage in criminal acts," Metropolitan Police Service Superintendent Gerry Parker said.

The three who were charged are due to appear at Westminster Magistrates' Court on July 31.

Just Stop Oil protesters had also blocked the England team bus ahead of their Test match against Ireland earlier this month. They disrupted the World Snooker Championship and the Premiership Rugby final in recent months.

Source: REUTERS
© Copyright 2023 Reuters Limited. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of Reuters content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent of Reuters. Reuters shall not be liable for any errors or delays in the content, or for any actions taken in reliance thereon.
