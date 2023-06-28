News
Business
Movies
Sports
Cricket
Get Ahead
Money Tips
Shopping
Sign in  |  Create a Rediffmail account
Rediff.com  » Cricket » SEE! Bairstow carries protestor off the field!

SEE! Bairstow carries protestor off the field!

June 28, 2023 16:23 IST
Get Rediff News in your Inbox:

IMAGE: Jonny Bairstow carried one of the protesters off the field. Photograph: Peter Cziborra/Reuters

The first morning of the second Ashes Test at Lord's was interrupted when two Just Stop Oil protesters ran on to the ground and scattered orange powder on the outfield.

After the first over on Wednesday bowled by England's James Anderson to Australia batsman David Warner, the men emerged from the stands and moved towards the square, releasing the powder before being tackled by security staff.

 

England wicketkeeper Jonny Bairstow carried one of the men off the field before ground staff cleared the pitch and play resumed after a delay of around five minutes.

Just Stop Oil protesters have disrupted other sporting events in England this year, including the Premiership Rugby final and the World Snooker Championship.

IMAGE: Bairstow lifts one of the protestors! Photograph: Matthew Childs/Reuters

IMAGE: Ben Stokes tries to stop a protester. Photograph: Matthew Childs/Reuters

IMAGE: Protesters interrupted play on Day 1 of the second Ashes Test. Photograph: Peter Cziborra/Reuters
IMAGE: Stewards try to tackle a protester to the ground. Photograph: Matthew Childs/Reuters
Get Rediff News in your Inbox:
Source: REUTERS
© Copyright 2023 Reuters Limited. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of Reuters content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent of Reuters. Reuters shall not be liable for any errors or delays in the content, or for any actions taken in reliance thereon.
COMMENT
Print this article
ODI World Cup: India's full schedule
ODI World Cup: India's full schedule
Ben Stokes reacts to cricket's discrimination crisis
Ben Stokes reacts to cricket's discrimination crisis
World Cup: 'Pak have signed a participation agreement'
World Cup: 'Pak have signed a participation agreement'
World Cup: Delhi to spend Rs 20-25 crore
World Cup: Delhi to spend Rs 20-25 crore
'Ashes will be done and dusted if...'
'Ashes will be done and dusted if...'
BJP's Amit Malviya booked for tweet on Rahul
BJP's Amit Malviya booked for tweet on Rahul
Sensex breaches record 64,000 mark, Nifty scales 19K
Sensex breaches record 64,000 mark, Nifty scales 19K

WORLD TEST CHAMPIONSHIP FINAL 2023

World Test Championship 2023

More like this

'Ashes will be done and dusted if...'

'Ashes will be done and dusted if...'

Ashes: England lack depth: Paine

Ashes: England lack depth: Paine

India Cricket Score  |  Indian Cricket News  |  Indian News  |  Bollywood Movies  |  India Business News

rediff on the net© 2023 Rediff.com - Investors - Advertise - Disclaimer - Privacy - Feedback - About us | Terms of use - Grievances