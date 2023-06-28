SEE! Bairstow carries protestor off the field!

IMAGE: Jonny Bairstow carried one of the protesters off the field. Photograph: Peter Cziborra/Reuters

The first morning of the second Ashes Test at Lord's was interrupted when two Just Stop Oil protesters ran on to the ground and scattered orange powder on the outfield.

After the first over on Wednesday bowled by England's James Anderson to Australia batsman David Warner, the men emerged from the stands and moved towards the square, releasing the powder before being tackled by security staff.

England wicketkeeper Jonny Bairstow carried one of the men off the field before ground staff cleared the pitch and play resumed after a delay of around five minutes.

Just Stop Oil protesters have disrupted other sporting events in England this year, including the Premiership Rugby final and the World Snooker Championship.

IMAGE: Bairstow lifts one of the protestors! Photograph: Matthew Childs/Reuters

IMAGE: Ben Stokes tries to stop a protester. Photograph: Matthew Childs/Reuters

IMAGE: Protesters interrupted play on Day 1 of the second Ashes Test. Photograph: Peter Cziborra/Reuters