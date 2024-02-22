News
Business
Movies
Sports
Cricket
Get Ahead
Money Tips
Shopping
News APP

NewsApp (Free)

Read news as it happens
Download NewsApp

Available on  gplay

Sign in  |  Create a Rediffmail account
Rediff.com  » Cricket » Change of guard will be challenging for Hardik: Parthiv

Change of guard will be challenging for Hardik: Parthiv

Source: PTI
February 22, 2024 22:07 IST
Get Rediff News in your Inbox:

IMAGE: Parthiv Patel believes Hardik Pandya’s role as MI captain will be challenging. Photograph: BCCI

Former India stumper Parthiv Patel on Thursday said Hardik Pandya will be under tremendous pressure while leading Mumbai Indians in the upcoming IPL but termed his appointment as captain "a well thought-out decision" by the franchise.

Pandya's appointment as MI's new captain marked the end of Rohit Sharma's legendary reign.

 

"Of course, his (Pandya's) captaincy is a talking point. The way he led the side (Gujarat Titans), winning the championship in the first year, a last-ball finish in the final next year, it was a great run at Gujarat Titans," Parthiv told JioCinema.

"Hardik has moved on, is now back in Mumbai, where his cricket started. There will be a lot of expectations from MI because the trophy is long due.

"For MI, qualifying is not a success; it's about winning championships. That's something they must have thought, and it seems like a well-thought decision to get him on board, looking at the future."

While the decision to remove Rohit from captaincy did not sit well with some, it was made keeping in mind MI's transition.

Parthiv added, "There will be a lot of pressure on Hardik. It will be challenging; replacing a five-time title-winning captain and a team that is used to playing a certain way for 10 years.

"And, this change of guard will be challenging for Hardik and for the players who are so used to playing under Rohit Sharma."

Rohit, who led India to the ODI World Cup final last year, had been captaining the franchise since 2013 when they lifted the first of their five IPL trophies.

Pandya, who had made his IPL debut with MI in 2015, won four titles with the team before moving to Gujarat Titans in 2022, with whom he won the tournament in their maiden season.

Speaking on the same subject, former India player Wasim Jaffer will be looking to make a mark straightaway.

"For Mumbai, Hardik is coming back and leading, so it will be mixed emotions for Mumbai Indians fans. We can expect that it will be a full house that day with almost 120,000 people. That's a fixture to look forward to," he told Star Sports.

"I think Hardik Pandya will look to get this out straightaway, and if he gets one win, he will set an example of how he's leading by example. He will be looking to stamp his authority in the game."

MI play their opener against Gujarat Titans in Ahmedabad on March 24.

Get Rediff News in your Inbox:
Source: PTI© Copyright 2024 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.
COMMENT
Print this article
Pant going through match simulation exercises
Pant going through match simulation exercises
'Always Something To Learn From Dhoni'
'Always Something To Learn From Dhoni'
An Evening With A Cricket Legend
An Evening With A Cricket Legend
Recruiters send 3 K'taka youth to Russia-Ukraine front
Recruiters send 3 K'taka youth to Russia-Ukraine front
Avoid naming animals as Sita and Akbar: Calcutta HC
Avoid naming animals as Sita and Akbar: Calcutta HC
Govt allows onion exports to Bangladesh and 3 others
Govt allows onion exports to Bangladesh and 3 others
Want to carry forward my finisher role: Rawat
Want to carry forward my finisher role: Rawat

England's Tour Of India 2024

England's Tour Of India 2024

More like this

IPL 2024 Schedule: CSK to take on RCB in opener

IPL 2024 Schedule: CSK to take on RCB in opener

Meet Hardik's Little Training Buddy

Meet Hardik's Little Training Buddy

India Cricket Score  |  Indian Cricket News  |  Indian News  |  Bollywood Movies  |  India Business News

rediff on the net© 2024 Rediff.com - Investors - Advertise - Disclaimer - Privacy - Feedback - About us | Terms of use - Grievances