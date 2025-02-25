HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD
Champions Trophy: Australia vs SA match washed out

February 25, 2025 18:39 IST

Rawalpindi Cricket Stadium

IMAGE: The Rawalpindi Cricket Stadium under covers because of rain on Tuesday. Photographs: Akhtar Soomro

The Champions Trophy Group B fixture between Australia and South Africa in Rawalpindi was abandoned without a ball being bowled on Tuesday after persistent rain kept the players from the field.

 

South Africa top the pool on net run-rate from Australia with both teams on three points after winning their opening fixtures against Afghanistan and England respectively.



Afghanistan and England clash in Lahore on Wednesday, with the top two teams in each group advancing to the semi-finals.

Light rain through the day left pools of water on the covers and the outfield, making the prospect of play impossible when the game was called off.

Source: REUTERS
© Copyright 2025 Reuters Limited. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of Reuters content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent of Reuters. Reuters shall not be liable for any errors or delays in the content, or for any actions taken in reliance thereon.
Champions Trophy 2025

Champions Trophy 2025

