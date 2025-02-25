HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD
Follow Rediff on:      
Home  » Cricket » Even Dhoni wouldn't be able to help this Pakistan side: Sana Mir

Even Dhoni wouldn't be able to help this Pakistan side: Sana Mir

Source: PTI   -  Edited By: Norma Godinho
2 Minutes Read Listen to Article
Share:

February 25, 2025 16:14 IST

x

'Half the tournament we had lost when we announced the 15-member squad, and I am saying this from day one.'

Pakistan eliminated from the Champions Trophy

IMAGE: Hosts Pakistan were eliminated from the ongoing eight-team Champions Trophy after humiliating defeats to New Zealand and India. Photograph: Satish Kumar/Reuters

Former Pakistan women's captain Sana Mir has joined the chorus of criticism against the men's cricket team for its early exit from the Champions Trophy, saying that even a talisman like Mahendra Singh Dhoni cannot change the fortunes of the embattled side.

Hosts Pakistan were eliminated from the ongoing eight-team Champions Trophy after humiliating defeats to New Zealand and India.

 

"The 15 that have been selected (in Champions Trophy squad), even if you make MS Dhoni or (former Pakistan skipper) Younis Khan captain, nobody can do anything to the team because it has not been selected on the basis of the playing conditions," said Mir on 'Game On Hai' programme.

The Mohammad Rizwan-led Pakistan team has also received flak from the fans in Pakistan for the way they capitulated to a six-wicket loss to India in the marquee clash in Dubai.

"I was watching the match when I got a message from a friend that India are 100 for 2 'I think it's over'. So, I said the match was over when the squad was announced," said the 39-year-old cricketer-turned-commentator.

Mir, who played more than 300 white-ball games mainly as a right-arm spinner, said Pakistan had not selected the team on the basis of the conditions.

"Half the tournament we had lost when we announced the 15-member squad, and I am saying this from day one.

"They (selectors) knew that Pakistan had to play at least one match in Dubai, so how did you bring two part-time spinners.

"Abrar (Ahmed), who is still new in ODI cricket... in the last five months, they have taken two wickets conceding 165 runs. The selectors removed key players who played in last two series against Australia and South Africa," said Mir.

Abrar just managed one wicket in 10 overs against India, though he was the most economical among Pakistan bowlers, conceding 28 runs.

"Irfan (Khan) Niazi was a good fielder, showed good power-hitting (in the T20I and ODI series against South Africa)... so, we lost the tournament when we announced the squad."

 

Get Rediff News in your Inbox:
Source: PTI  -  Edited By: Norma Godinho© Copyright 2025 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.
Share:

RELATED STORIES

India 'B' will also beat this Pakistan team: Gavaskar
India 'B' will also beat this Pakistan team: Gavaskar
Buttler 'brilliant leader' despite England's failures
Buttler 'brilliant leader' despite England's failures
BFI to take IOA to court over 'illegal' ad hoc panel
BFI to take IOA to court over 'illegal' ad hoc panel
Cummins on why India has advantage over other teams
Cummins on why India has advantage over other teams
How NZ brushed aside tricky Bangladesh
How NZ brushed aside tricky Bangladesh

WEB STORIES

webstory image 1

7 Fibre-Rich Seeds To Help You Shed Those Extra Pounds

webstory image 2

8 Places To Head To For Holi

webstory image 3

Amish's Baked Eggplant: 30-Min Recipe

VIDEOS

J-K: Rainfall brings relief to strawberry cultivators in Udhampur1:56

J-K: Rainfall brings relief to strawberry cultivators in...

Speaker Vijender Gupta expels 12 AAP MLAs from Delhi Assembly 3:31

Speaker Vijender Gupta expels 12 AAP MLAs from Delhi...

Eiffel Tower sparkles in blue and yellow to mark 3rd anniv of Ukraine war1:03

Eiffel Tower sparkles in blue and yellow to mark 3rd...

Champions Trophy 2025

Champions Trophy 2025

rediff on the net © 2025 Rediff.com - Investor Information - Advertise with us - Disclaimer - Privacy Policy - Sitemap - Feedback - About us - Terms of use - Grievances

NEWS

BUSINESS

MOVIES

CRICKET

SPORTS

GET AHEAD