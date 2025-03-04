HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD
Smith Escapes Twice Before Shami Ends His Stay

March 04, 2025

IMAGE: Steve Smith celebrates his half century. Photograph: Satish Kumar/Reuters

In a high-pressure clash against India in the Champions Trophy semi-finals, Steve Smith seemed to have destiny on his side.

The Australian captain, shouldering immense responsibility, demonstrating exceptional strike rotation and astute shot selection. However, his journey to this crucial score was far from smooth.

Smith's luck began early, with two significant chances going begging in the 14th over.

 

First, a flick off Axar Patel saw Varun Chakravarthy fumble a catch at short fine-leg, squandering a vital run-out opportunity. Smith, clearly frustrated with his partner Marnus Labuschagne's hesitation, made his feelings known.

Moments later, Patel's delivery struck the stumps with a thick inside edge, but miraculously, the bails remained unmoved. Smith, witnessing the ball roll onto the stumps, could only watch in disbelief as his luck held firm.

His fortune continued in the 22nd over when Mohammed Shami failed to grasp a sharp return catch. Smith's powerful drive back at the bowler was a difficult chance, but Shami's outstretched hand could only deflect the ball, granting Smith another reprieve.

These near misses were not merely lucky breaks; they were pivotal moments that allowed Smith to maintain his composure and build a vital innings. Smith's 50, reached in 67 balls, was a testament to his ability to perform under pressure.

But his joy was short lived as Shami struck in the 37th over. A well-directed low full-toss sneaked through as Smith charged down, aiming for an expansive drive over extra cover. He missed completely, and the ball crashed into the middle stump.

Smith, visibly frustrated, walked back after a well-made 73 off 96 balls (4 fours, 1 six). He had been looking to accelerate, but Shami's precision cut his plans short -- a huge breakthrough for India!

