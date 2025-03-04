Chakravarthy Vs Head: Ashwin's Prediction Spot On

IMAGE: Varun Chakravarthy celebrates Travis Head's wicket with team-mates. Photograph: BCCI/X

Ravichandran Ashwin's tactical foresight proved spot on as mystery spinner Varun Chakravarthy dismissed the dangerous Travis Head early in India's Champions Trophy semifinal against Australia.

Ahead of the high-stakes clash, Ashwin had suggested on his YouTube channel Ash Ki Baat that India should deploy Chakravarthy with the new ball, specifically targeting Head's aggressive approach.

He predicted that Head, known for exposing his stumps and clearing his leg to go big, would either provide Australia with a fiery start or fall early attempting a risky shot.

Ashwin detailed the plan against Head, urging Captain Rohit Sharma to utilise Chakaravarthy in the Powerplay and ask him to bowl over the stumps.

IMAGE: Australia's Travis Head in action. Photograph: Satish Kumar/Reuters

'New ball and give it to Varun and ask him to bowl over the stumps to Travis Head,' he said. 'Travis Head shows all his three stumps and then clears his leg and hit it over the field. Varun Chakravarthy, with a new ball, might give India an edge. It will be a mouth-watering contest.'

Ashwin expected Head to take the risk against Chakaravarthy given his aggressive mindset and told Rohit to stick with the spinner in the Powerplay if the Aussie opener adapted a cautious approach against the new ball.

'I would be very surprised if Travis Head will take on a back seat against Varun. He would love to go aggressive and it will high-risk option. Either he will give Australia good start or India will get him out cheaply. If Travis Head doesn't take him on, then keeps Varun on for five overs,' Ashwin said.

And that's exactly how things unfolded.

IMAGE: Shubman Gill takes a catch to dismiss Travis Head off the bowling of Varun Chakaravarthy. Photograph: Satish Kumar/Reuters

Introduced into the attack in the ninth over, Chakravarthy struck with his very second delivery. Bowling from around the wicket, he lured Head into an attacking lofted shot down the ground.

The Aussie opener failed to get a clean connection, miscuing the shot off the lower part of the bat. Positioned at long-off, Shubman Gill sprinted to his left and took a composed catch, sending Indian fans into a frenzy.

Head departed for a quickfire 39 off 33 balls (5 fours, 2 sixes), just as Ashwin had anticipated.

His aggressive approach against Chakravarthy backfired, handing India a crucial breakthrough.

With Ashwin's prediction playing out almost to the letter, Rohit Sharma's decision to use Chakravarthy early paid off handsomely, putting India in control of the high-pressure semifinal.