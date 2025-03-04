Rohit's Toss Curse: Will It Haunt India?

IMAGE: Can India beat Australia without toss luck? Photograph: BCCI/X

14 tosses in a row -- unbelievable!

Team India just can't seem to win a coin flip, but they are hoping to win where it matters most -- the Champions Trophy 2025 semifinal against Australia.

Rohit Sharma, addressing his bizarre toss streak, joked, 'When in two minds, it is better to lose the toss.'

India will bowl first today, a decision they might have made anyway, given their dominant run-chasing form. India has won six ODIs in a row and successfully chased targets twice in the tournament so far.

History doesn't favour India against the Aussies in these crunch moments. The scars of the 2023 ODI World Cup final and the World Test Championship final are still fresh, and India has not beaten Australia in an ICC knockout since the 2011 World Cup quarterfinal.

However, there's plenty of reason for optimism. India's top order is in sensational form, with big scores across the board, and they eliminated Australia in the 2024 T20 World Cup Super 8 stage.

Can they finally break the knockout jinx and march into the final, or will the toss once again play a defining role? One thing is certain -- Team India is ready for battle.