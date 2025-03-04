Why India is Wearing Black Armbands

IMAGE: Rohit Sharma shakes hands with Australia's Steve Smith during the toss. Photograph: Satish Kumar/Reuters

Team India donned black armbands during their Champions Trophy semi-final clash on Tuesday, paying heartfelt respect to the late Padmakar Shivalkar, the iconic left-arm spinner who passed away on Monday at the age of 84.

Shivalkar, a colossus of Indian domestic cricket, left an indelible mark on the game, particularly through his pivotal role in Mumbai's reign of dominance in the Ranji Trophy.

Amassing an astounding 589 wickets in 124 first-class matches, Shivalkar's prowess was undeniable. Despite never earning a national call-up, his contribution to Indian cricket remains deeply significant and widely acknowledged.

As the Indian team stepped onto the field in Dubai for the crucial semi-final, their black armbands served as a poignant reminder of Shivalkar's enduring legacy.

The gesture honored a true stalwart of the sport, whose dedication and achievements continue to inspire generations of cricketers.