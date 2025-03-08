HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD
Follow Rediff on:      
Home  » Cricket » 'Our batters can adjust on any surface, that is the key'

'Our batters can adjust on any surface, that is the key'

Source: PTI   -  Edited By: Norma Godinho
2 Minutes Read Listen to Article
Share:

March 08, 2025 00:16 IST

x

Shreyas Iyer and Shubman Gill at a practice session

IMAGE: Shreyas Iyer and Shubman Gill at a practice session. Photograph: BCCI/X

India batters polish their skills against spin at nets ahead of battle against Santner, Bracewell

Indian batters on Friday extensively honed their skill against left-arm and off-spin variations ahead of facing New Zealand's Mitchell Santner and Michael Bracewell in the Champions Trophy final on Sunday.

The top and middle-order batters faced the in-house spin quartet of Varun Chakravarthy, Kuldeep Yadav, Axar Patel and Ravindra Jadeja, before taking on an ensemble of local spinners.

 

In the previous match, New Zealand skipper Santner had bowled a tight spell (10-1-41-1) but Bracewell was a bit expensive at 9-0-56-0.

Between them, the Kiwi spin duo has so far taken 13 wickets from four matches.

Rachin Ravindra also bowled a good spell of left-arm spin returning with figures of 6-0-31-1.

With the pitch at the Dubai International Cricket Stadium (DICS) expected to offer some grip to the spinners, the Indian batters did not want to leave anything to the chance.

Virat Kohli and Gautam Gambjir at a nets session in Dubai on Thursday  

IMAGE: Virat Kohli and Shubman Gill at a nets session in Dubai on Thursday. Photograph: Kind courtesy Sahil Malhotra via Johns/X

India's batting coach Sitanshu Kotak said the track here could continue to offer assistance to the slow bowlers.

"Wickets change a bit obviously, but here it has not changed the tendency much. Our batting has been really good. Secondly, in four matches, batting first or second we got runs from openers and when they didn't the middle-order gave some runs," he said.

"Till now, there was not much need for power hitting and in the last match it also happened," he added.

Kotak said Indian batters can adapt to any pitch on a given day.

"Our batters can adjust on any surface. So that is the key. I think we can adjust to the wicket and obviously, if it is a 350 runs kind of wicket, we might go a little hard, obviously, as there will be pace on the wicket and ball comes on.

"But on this kind of a wicket (at the DICS), you try and rotate the strike, and you try to take the game deep and then, try to finish the game if you are chasing or try and set the biggest possible target. I think we have done that pretty well," he added.

Get Rediff News in your Inbox:
Source: PTI  -  Edited By: Norma Godinho© Copyright 2025 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.
Share:

RELATED STORIES

I don't really think we have an advantage: Kotak
I don't really think we have an advantage: Kotak
Rahul is happy in his new role, says Ind batting coach
Rahul is happy in his new role, says Ind batting coach
Moeen Ali on why 'ODI cricket has died'
Moeen Ali on why 'ODI cricket has died'
India has a new chess hero!
India has a new chess hero!
Shetty storms into Orleans Masters semis
Shetty storms into Orleans Masters semis

WEB STORIES

webstory image 1

8 Exotic Summer Drink Recipes

webstory image 2

BEST of R D Burman, in Lata's Voice

webstory image 3

7 Everyday Indian Spices Good For Your Health

VIDEOS

Suhana Khan, Agastya Nanda dine out with Shweta Bachchan amid dating rumours1:04

Suhana Khan, Agastya Nanda dine out with Shweta Bachchan...

PM Modi inaugurates the first phase of Namo Hospital in Silvassa2:05

PM Modi inaugurates the first phase of Namo Hospital in...

Anupam Kher celebrates his 70th birthday with Anil Kapoor in Haridwar3:48

Anupam Kher celebrates his 70th birthday with Anil Kapoor...

Champions Trophy 2025

Champions Trophy 2025

rediff on the net © 2025 Rediff.com - Investor Information - Advertise with us - Disclaimer - Privacy Policy - Sitemap - Feedback - About us - Terms of use - Grievances

NEWS

BUSINESS

MOVIES

CRICKET

SPORTS

GET AHEAD