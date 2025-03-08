'Even in PlayStation games, he was keen to win.'

IMAGE: Vignesh Rajan at the India-Australia semi-final game. Photograph: Kind courtesy Vignesh Rajan

When Shreyas Iyer was playing his crucial knock of 45 against Australia in the semifinal, his proud childhood neighbour Vignesh Rajan was cheering from the stands.

They used to play not only cricket but also football and even PlayStation together as schoolboys while living in Worli, Mumbai.

"Shreyas was competitive in anything he played. He played all sports with confidence. Even in PlayStation games, he was keen to win," said Vignesh, who later moved to the UAE and went on to represent the UAE Under-15 team in the 2006 Asian Cricket Council Under-15 tournament, where he was awarded the Best Bowler of the Tournament.

After their school days, Vignesh and Shreyas played together for the Worli Sports Club in various tournaments.

"Never give away your wicket is one of the qualities I learned from Shreyas," added Vignesh, who pursued an MBA in Sports Management, worked for Sachin Tendulkar's Middlesex Global Academy at the D Y Patil stadium, and is now employed with Events Sports Management.

Shreyas' mother Rohini Iyer also watched her son's semifinal knock at the Dubai international stadium and confidently booked her return ticket to Mumbai only after the final.

'I was confident India would reach the final, and I feel proud of Shreyas' knock,' she remarked to a Malayalam television channel that approached her.

Many people have contributed to making the Champions Trophy both colourful and comfortable. Some focus on enhancing the fans' experience, while others ensure players' facilities are well-managed.

One such individual is the man responsible for distributing the four and six-run placards at the Dubai International Stadium.

He insists that fans take placards not only for sixes but for boundaries as well.

He was also seen stopping buggies carrying fans to distribute his placards.

However, many fans prefer only the six-run placards.

Interestingly, this Champions Trophy has broken the record for the most sixes hit in a single edition, surpassing the previous tally of 113 sixes set in the 2017 edition, during the India-Australia semifinal.

IMAGE: A man distributing four placards. Photograph: K R Nayar

Once again South Africa failed to make it to the final of the ICC Champions Trophy, but Andrew Russell, the Emirates Cricket Board's National Development Manager, has no time to feel disappointed.

Hailing from South Africa, Russell is deeply involved in cricket operations in Dubai.

He has held key positions such as Dubai Sports City's High-Performance Coordinator and the ICC Academy's Coaching Coordinator.

He has also served as director of several major events. His role includes spotting talent for the UAE national team and the DP World ILT20 tournament.

In an interview, Russell had once said, "Like most South Africans, I am a keen rugby player but also love playing golf, tennis, and squash. Anything that involves a ball -- I enjoy playing."

As a cricketer, he captained the South Africa Colts XI in 2003 and was a reserve for the South Africa Under-19 team in the 2004 Junior World Cup in Bangladesh.

IMAGE: Andrew Russell at the Dubai international stadium. Photograph: K R Nayar

Sri Lankan cricketer-turned-match referee Ranjan Madugalle will achieve a remarkable milestone when he officiates his sixth Champions Trophy final as a match referee when India and New Zealand clash for the title on March 9.

Madugalle has served as a match referee in seven editions of the Champions Trophy so far and has officiated in the finals of the 1998, 2000, 2004, 2006, and 2013 editions.

As a player, Madugalle represented Sri Lanka in 21 Test matches and 63 ODIs, captaining the national side in two Test matches and 13 ODIs before taking up the role of an ICC match referee in 1993.

He has played five matches in Sharjah, and in his last appearance there, he captained Sri Lanka against New Zealand in the 1988 Sharjah Cup.

He was run out for 25 in that match -- without the benefit of a decision review, unlike in today's game.

