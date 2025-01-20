Champions Trophy preparations on track: PCB

IMAGE: The ChampionsTrophy at The Gateway of India in Mumbai on Sunday. Photograph: Kind courtesy Johns/X

The Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) allayed fears about the readiness of the venues for this year's Champions Trophy as it welcomed media for a tour of stadiums in Lahore and Karachi on Monday.

The eight-team 50-overs event will be the first global tournament to be held in Pakistan in 28 years. India, however, will play all their matches in Dubai due to the hostile relationship between the two countries.

Stadiums in Lahore, Karachi and Rawalpindi are being upgraded and if the tournament is successful more could follow in a country deemed unsafe following a 2009 attack on touring Sri Lankan cricketers.

"We are on schedule to complete the renovation and upgrade of the Gaddafi Stadium (in Lahore)," PCB spokesperson Sami Ul Hasan said.

"The venue is expected to be handed over to us by the end of the month.

"We have no doubt about Gaddafi Stadium's operational readiness to host the Champions Trophy match between Australia and England on Feb. 22."

The stadium's capacity has been increased to accommodate 35,000 fans and new hospitality areas have been built.

Lahore and Karachi will host a tri-nation series, also involving New Zealand and South Africa, next month to prove their readiness for the Champions Trophy beginning on Feb. 19.