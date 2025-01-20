HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD
Axar not insecure about his spot in Indian set up

January 20, 2025 15:33 IST

'When it comes to selection or the Australia series, I think more about where I can get opportunities rather than whether I deserve a place.'

In his 11-year-international career, Axar has taken 184 wickets across three formats and 55 of them have come in 14 Tests, two of which were in Bangladesh when Jadeja was unfit. 

A contender to take veteran Ravindra Jadeja's place permanently at some point, spin-bowling all-rounder Axar Patel is aware of the possibilities that may arise during India's big Test transition but he doesn't feel the need to prove "anything to anyone" to make his case.

 

Axar, who turned 31 on Monday, has been Jadeja's under-study for the past decade with the same skill-sets but with a bit of less finesse than his fellow senior Gujarati.

In his 11-year-international career, Axar has taken 184 wickets across three formats and 55 of them have come in 14 Tests, two of which were in Bangladesh when Jadeja was unfit.

Talk about Indian cricket's transition and whether he stands to gain, India's T20 vice-captain's offered a matter of fact response.

"Yes, a transition phase is coming, and ultimately, it's the selectors' and captain's call. I don't feel the need to prove anything to anyone," Axar gave an uncomplicated answer.

"My approach is to focus on fulfilling the role assigned to me and continuously improving myself. If I perform well, my place in the team will take care of itself automatically."

In his mind, he is an all-format player and that belief is unshakeable.

"I just keep telling myself that I have played all three formats be it Tests, ODIs, or T20s. My focus is on doing well whenever I get an opportunity, rather than feeling the need to prove anything to anyone, whether I'm picked or not.

"I don't take the pressure of thinking that I deserve a spot. It is always about the team combination and whether there is any room for me."

He wasn't disappointed when he didn't make the cut for Border-Gavaskar Trophy as it was not meant to be. Instead, he concentrated on a T20I series in South Africa where he played all the games.

"When it comes to selection or the Australia series, I think more about where I can get opportunities rather than whether I deserve a place.

"It's all part of a cricketer's journey -- only 15 players can be in the squad and you can't take your place for granted. I don't think in those terms."

There has been a lot of chatter about communication between the Gautam Gambhir-led support staff and the players during the series Down Under.

When asked about it, Axar carefully sidestepped the issue but did say that in a fast-paced format like T20, it is more about specific strategic inputs and roles.

In that regard, he felt that "communication is pretty clear".

"I was not with the team for the last two and half months so I do not have much idea what was going on in Australia. But it's the same support staff, we just have the inputs that is required from bowling coach and the batting coach.

"T20 is a fast-paced format, so it's about making correct decisions, so we discuss that only. What role do I have to play."

