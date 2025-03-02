HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD
Another ODI landmark for King Kohli

March 02, 2025 14:21 IST

Virat Kohli

IMAGE: Virat Kohli celebrates his century during the Champions Trophy match against Pakistan in Dubai. Photograph: Satish Kumar/Reuters

Virat Kohli etched another milestone to his name as he plays his 300th ODI, against New Zealand, in Dubai on Sunday.

Kohli becomes the seventh Indian player to achieve the feat after Sachin Tendulkar, Mahendra Singh Dhoni, Rahul Dravid, Mohammed Azharuddin, Sourav Ganguly and Yuvraj Singh.

He is the highest run-getter in ODIs among active with 14085 runs in 299 matches and the third highest overall behind Sachin Tendulkar (18426 runs in 463 ODIs) and Kumar Sangakkara (14234 runs in 404 ODIs).

PlayerMatchesRunsHighest ScoreAverage100s
Sachin Tendulkar 463 18426 200 not out 44.83 49
Mahendra Singh Dhoni 347 10599 183 not out 50.23 9
Rahul Dravid 340 10768 153 39.15 12
Mohammad Azharuddin 334 9378 153 not out 36.92 7
Sourav Ganguly 308 11221 183 40.95 22
Yuvraj Singh 301 8609 150 36.47 14
Virat Kohli 299 14085 183 58.20 51

New Zealand all-rounder Glenn Phillips said the Indian batting icon's 'legacy' will shine through the years while inspiring generations of young cricketers.

"He's an incredibly hard worker, and what he's done for the sport, but also for Indian cricket and also people coming through the game as youngsters now is absolutely fantastic," he said on Saturday, on the eve of New Zealand's Champions Trophy clash against India.

 

The Kiwi all-rounder said playing 300 One-Day Internationals in modern-day cricket where emphasis has shifted to T20s is a massive achievement.

"I think his legacy going forward will be remembered for a long time, inspiring a lot of people. And 300 ODIs... that's a big feat, especially in today's age, where one-day cricket isn't played as often as it used to be. So, it's really cool for him," he added.

