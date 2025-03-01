'Kohli's legacy will be remembered for a long time'

'300 ODIs... that's a big feat, especially in today's age, where one-day cricket isn't played as often as it used to be. So, it's really cool for him.'

IMAGE: Virat Kohli will become the seventh Indian player to complete 300 One-Day Internationals when he plays in the Champions Trophy against New Zealand in Dubai on Sunday. Photograph: BCCI

Virat Kohli is set to play his 300th ODI against New Zealand in Dubai on Sunday, and Kiwi all-rounder Glenn Phillips said the Indian batting icon's 'legacy' will shine through the years while inspiring generations of young cricketers.

Kohli will become the seventh Indian player to achieve the feat after Sachin Tendulkar, Mahendra Singh Dhoni, Rahul Dravid, Mohammed Azharuddin, Sourav Ganguly and Yuvraj Singh.

Obviously, he's an incredible player. And to know him a little bit personally myself is awesome," said Phillips, who once played alongside Kohli at RCB in the IPL.

"He's an incredibly hard worker, and what he's done for the sport, but also for Indian cricket and also people coming through the game as youngsters now is absolutely fantastic," he said on Saturday, on the eve of New Zealand's Champions Trophy clash against India.

The Kiwi all-rounder said playing 300 One-Day Internationals in modern-day cricket where emphasis has shifted to T20s is a massive achievement.

"I think his legacy going forward will be remembered for a long time, inspiring a lot of people. And 300 ODIs... that's a big feat, especially in today's age, where one-day cricket isn't played as often as it used to be. So, it's really cool for him," he added.

Phillips hopes that senior pro Kane Williamson too would join Kohli in run-making ways sooner than later.

Kohli made an exceptional hundred against Pakistan to show his readiness for the big event, but Williamson is yet to fire in the Champions Trophy.

"Then there's your point. Obviously he (Williamson) scored 130-odd not out there (against South Africa in the tri-series in Pakistan), and he scored 60, and then he scored 40-odd, so I don't think he has a problem," he added.