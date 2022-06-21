News
Rediff.com  » Cricket » Sthalekar first woman to become president of players' body FICA

Sthalekar first woman to become president of players' body FICA

June 21, 2022 15:41 IST
Lisa Sthalekar played her last match in 2013 and was inducted into the ICC Cricket Hall of Fame in August 2020

IMAGE: Lisa Sthalekar played her last match in 2013 and was inducted into the ICC Cricket Hall of Fame in August 2020. Photograph: Kind courtesy Lisa Sthalekar/Facebook

Former Australia captain Lisa Sthalekar has become the first woman to be appointed president of the Federation of International Cricketers Association (FICA), the organisation said on Tuesday.

 

India-born Sthalekar was the first woman to achieve the double of 1,000 runs and 100 wickets in one-day Internationals and was a key member of four World Cup-winning Australia teams.

The spin-bowling all-rounder played her last match in 2013 and has worked as a commentator in recent years.

"Lisa was clearly the best candidate and her credentials are unparalleled as both a former player and broadcaster," FICA executive chairman Heath Mills said in a statement.

FICA was set up in 1998 and its members include most of the cricketers' associations around the world.

Former FICA presidents include ex-South Africa batter Barry Richards, former West Indies all-rounder Jimmy Adams and former England batter Vikram Solanki.

Source: REUTERS
© Copyright 2022 Reuters Limited. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of Reuters content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent of Reuters. Reuters shall not be liable for any errors or delays in the content, or for any actions taken in reliance thereon.
