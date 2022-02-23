Chahar, Suryakumar ruled out of Sri Lanka T20Is

IMAGE: Suryakumar Yadav with Deepak Chahar. Photograph: BCCI

Fast bowler Deepak Chahar and batter Suryakumar Yadav have been ruled out of the upcoming three-match T20I series against Sri Lanka.

"Deepak sustained a right quadriceps injury during bowling while Suryakumar suffered a hairline fracture during a fielding attempt in the third and final T20I against the West Indies in Kolkata on Sunday. They will now head to the National Cricket Academy in Bengaluru for further management of their injuries," BCCI said on Wednesday.

The BCCI has not named any replacements for the two injured players



Ex-captain Virat Kohli and Rishabh Pant have been rested for the T20I series against Sri Lanka.



India's T20 squad for Sri Lanka T20Is: Rohit Sharma (captain), Jasprit Bumrah (vice-captain), Ruturaj Gaikwad, Shreyas Iyer, Sanju Samson, Ishan Kishan (wicket-keeper), Venkatesh Iyer, Deepak Hooda, Ravindra Jadeja, Yuzvendra Chahal, Ravi Bishnoi, Kuldeep Yadav, Mohammed Siraj, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Harshal Patel, Avesh Khan.