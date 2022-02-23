News
Business
Movies
Sports
Cricket
Get Ahead
Money Tips
Shopping
Sign in  |  Create a Rediffmail account
Rediff.com  » Cricket » Chahar, Suryakumar ruled out of Sri Lanka T20Is

Chahar, Suryakumar ruled out of Sri Lanka T20Is

Last updated on: February 23, 2022 11:07 IST
Get Rediff News in your Inbox:

IMAGE: Suryakumar Yadav with Deepak Chahar. Photograph: BCCI

Fast bowler Deepak Chahar and batter Suryakumar Yadav have been ruled out of the upcoming three-match T20I series against Sri Lanka.

 

"Deepak sustained a right quadriceps injury during bowling while Suryakumar suffered a hairline fracture during a fielding attempt in the third and final T20I against the West Indies in Kolkata on Sunday. They will now head to the National Cricket Academy in Bengaluru for further management of their injuries," BCCI said on Wednesday.

The BCCI has not named any replacements for the two injured players

Ex-captain Virat Kohli and Rishabh Pant have been rested for the T20I series against Sri Lanka.

India's T20 squad for Sri Lanka T20Is: Rohit Sharma (captain), Jasprit Bumrah (vice-captain), Ruturaj Gaikwad, Shreyas Iyer, Sanju Samson, Ishan Kishan (wicket-keeper), Venkatesh Iyer, Deepak Hooda, Ravindra Jadeja, Yuzvendra Chahal, Ravi Bishnoi, Kuldeep Yadav, Mohammed Siraj, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Harshal Patel, Avesh Khan.

Get Rediff News in your Inbox:
COMMENT
Print this article
How Virat Kohli Inspires Ishan Kishan
How Virat Kohli Inspires Ishan Kishan
Why Pujara and Rahane were DROPPED!
Why Pujara and Rahane were DROPPED!
Dhawan reunites with son after 2 years
Dhawan reunites with son after 2 years
ED questions Nawab Malik in money laundering case
ED questions Nawab Malik in money laundering case
Indian nationals arrive from Ukraine
Indian nationals arrive from Ukraine
Naveen Patnaik in a Tee and Tracksuit!
Naveen Patnaik in a Tee and Tracksuit!
Medvedev makes winning start; Nadal sails through
Medvedev makes winning start; Nadal sails through

SRI LANKA'S TOUR OF INDIA

SRI LANKA'S TOUR OF INDIA

More like this

SEE: Rishabh Pant's 'Unorthodox Shots'

SEE: Rishabh Pant's 'Unorthodox Shots'

What's Ranveer doing with LeBron?

What's Ranveer doing with LeBron?

India Cricket Score  |  Indian Cricket News  |  Indian News  |  Bollywood Movies  |  India Business News

rediff on the net© 2022 Rediff.com - Investors - Advertise - Disclaimer - Privacy - Feedback - About us | Terms of use - Grievances