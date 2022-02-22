News
Business
Movies
Sports
Cricket
Get Ahead
Money Tips
Shopping
Sign in  |  Create a Rediffmail account
Rediff.com  » Cricket » How Virat Kohli Inspires Ishan Kishan

How Virat Kohli Inspires Ishan Kishan

By Rediff Cricket
February 22, 2022 19:13 IST
Get Rediff News in your Inbox:

Ishan Kishan

IMAGE: Ishan Kishan and Virat Kohli, left. Photograph: BCCI/IPL
 

Ishan Kishan became the second-most expensive Indian player of all time in IPL history last fortnight.

The 23 year old has been impressive with the bat for the Mumbai Indians in recent IPL seasons and has reaped rewards for his performances.

This wouldn't have been possible, he says, without the guidance of stalwarts like Virat Kohli and Rohit Sharma.

In an interview with The Times of India, the left-hander spoke about his admiration for Virat and Rohit. He recalled a message Kohli sent him during the IPL 2021 season when the Mumbai Indians stumper was down and out with form issues.

'Initially I used to think kuch na kuch achcha hi hoga yaar... bas khelte raho, run banaate raho. But later my point of view changed. When I look at Rohit bhai, Virat bhai and the benchmarks they've set for themselves, that's where I want to head. I want to be as dedicated as they are and emulate them.'

'Earlier I used to think, chalo cricket chal raha hai, everything is good.'

'It took me a while to understand what goes into this whole chalte rehna bit,' Ishan confessed. 'I gradually began picking up things. For instance, the conversation I had with Virat bhai where he said Dus mein se saat cheez tujhe sacrifice karna padega. Little things'.

Ishan Kishan will seen next in action in the three game T20I series against Sri Lanka.

Get Rediff News in your Inbox:
Rediff Cricket
COMMENT
Print this article
K L Rahul's Kindness Saves Boy's Life
K L Rahul's Kindness Saves Boy's Life
Why Pujara and Rahane were DROPPED!
Why Pujara and Rahane were DROPPED!
Dhawan reunites with son after 2 years
Dhawan reunites with son after 2 years
I-T dept warns against fraudulent job offers
I-T dept warns against fraudulent job offers
SC puts off Pegasus hearing to Friday on S-G's plea
SC puts off Pegasus hearing to Friday on S-G's plea
Djokovic back with a bang!
Djokovic back with a bang!
Imran wants TV debate with Modi to resolve disputes
Imran wants TV debate with Modi to resolve disputes

SRI LANKA'S TOUR OF INDIA

SRI LANKA'S TOUR OF INDIA

More like this

Saha will not reveal journalist's name for time being

Saha will not reveal journalist's name for time being

Yuvraj Singh pens heartfelt note for Virat Kohli

Yuvraj Singh pens heartfelt note for Virat Kohli

India Cricket Score  |  Indian Cricket News  |  Indian News  |  Bollywood Movies  |  India Business News

rediff on the net© 2022 Rediff.com - Investors - Advertise - Disclaimer - Privacy - Feedback - About us | Terms of use - Grievances