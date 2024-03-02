News
Ranji Trophy semis: Mumbai rock TN; Avesh puts MP on top

Ranji Trophy semis: Mumbai rock TN; Avesh puts MP on top

By REDIFF CRICKET
March 02, 2024 13:31 IST
Shardul Thakur struck early to take out Tamil Nadu opener B Sai Sudarshan in their Ranji Trophy semi-final in Mumbai on Saturday

IMAGE: Shardul Thakur struck early to take out Tamil Nadu opener B Sai Sudarshan in their Ranji Trophy semi-final in Mumbai on Saturday. Photograph: Mumbai Cricket Association

Mumbai bowlers rocked Tamil Nadu in the first session on Day 1 of the Ranji Trophy semi-final at BKC Ground in Mumbai on Saturday.

 

Shardul Thakur and Mohit Avasthi struck early to send back Tamil Nadu openers B Sai Sudarshan (0) and N Jagadeesan (4) before spinner Tushar Deshpande struck three times. 

He took out Pradosh Ranjan Paul (8), R Sai (1) Kishore and Baba Indrajith (11) as Mumbai picked up 5 wickets in the morning session.

Tamil Nadu were 68/5 at lunch with Vijay Shankar (28*) and Washington Sundar (15*) at the crease.

In the 2nd semi-final between Vidarbha and Madhya Pradesh at VCA Stadium in Nagpur, Vidarbha were 83 for 3 at lunch on Day 1. 

Pacer Avesh Khan took two wickets as Vidarbha batters found the going tough in the first session.

REDIFF CRICKET
