Chahar Declines To Do A Deepti

Chahar Declines To Do A Deepti

By Rediff Cricket
October 05, 2022 11:11 IST
Deepak Chahar

Deepak Chahar is trending on Twitter for all the right reasons after the third T20I against South Africa at the Holkar stadium in Indore.

In the 16th over of South Africa's innings, Chahar showed extraordinary game awareness and was quick to notice that Tristan Stubbs was backing up too far and outside his crease at the non-striker's end.

Stubbs, who was batting well, was way outside the non-striker's end and Chahar let him go with a warning

At the end, there were smiles all around the ground after the incident.

There has been heated debate in cricketing circles after India's Deepti Sharma ran out England's Charlie Dean in an ODI game recently. The rule books clearly state that a batter can be 'run out' at the non-striker's end if s/he is backing too far.

Ravichandran Ashwin -- who 'Mankaded' Jos Buttler in an IPl game in 2019 -- has always maintained that wickets must be credited to the bowlers when they run out batters at the non-striker's end for backing up too far, as it requires 'presence of mind'.

While it has always been a legal mode of dismissal, the ICC, while modifying the playing conditions, recently moved these kind of dismissals from 'unfair play' to 'run out'.

The MCC Law 41.16.1 states: 'If the non-striker is out of his/her ground at any time from the moment the ball comes into play until the instant when the bowler would normally have been expected to release the ball, the non-striker is liable to be run out.'

'In these circumstances, the non-striker will be out run out if he/she is out of his/her ground when his/her wicket is put down by the bowler throwing the ball at the stumps or by the bowler's hand holding the ball, whether or not the ball is subsequently delivered.'

Rediff Cricket
