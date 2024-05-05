How ailing Siraj helped RCB demolish Gujarat Titans...

'When I woke up, I manifested what I wanted to do and that's exactly what happened.'

IMAGE: Pacer Mohammed Siraj celebrates with the 'Player of the match' award after guiding Royal Challengers Bengaluru to victory over Gujarat Titans in the IPL match in Bengaluru on Saturday. Photograph: BCCI

It was mind over matter for Mohammed Siraj, as he pushed his physically indisposed self to the limits to earn the 'Player of the Match' award in Royal Challengers Bengaluru’s four-wicket victory over Gujarat Titans in the IPL match in Bengaluru on Saturday.

The India pacer removed openers Wriddhiman Saha and opposition skipper Shubman Gill in his first spell to push Gujarat Titans on the backfoot. That went a long way in restricting the visitors to a modest 147.

"I was really ill for the last few days. Thought I might not be able to play today, but I really wanted to play. So it was great that I was able to," Siraj said after RCB’s comfortable victory.

While he wasn't well, in his mind he envisaged how he would bowl that perfectly pitched up delivery which grows big on the batter, and there couldn't have been a better execution against Wriddhiman, who didn't have the technique to handle such a delivery.

"When I woke up in the morning I thought I won't be able to play and that I should take rest. When I woke up, I manifested what I wanted to do and that's exactly what happened," Siraj said.

RCB skipper Faf du Plessis seemed happy to have won three back-to-back matches.

"Been really good last couple of games, the way we've played with bat and ball. We have been unbelievable on the field. Something around 180-90 would have been a good score," Du Plessis said.

His 63 off 24 balls, which included 10 fours and three sixes, went a long way in ensuring that RCB climbed to the seventh spot by finishing the game in little under 14 overs.

"Probably not the best, but you're trying to be positive, get your net run-rate up. It makes sense from that point of view but it gets to the point when you need to show a bit of calmness and composure - probably around four down, so some lessons to be learned from that."

Gujarat Titans skipper Shubman Gill said his team now only can focus on winning their remaining games and control the controllables.

"It depends on the wicket. First couple of overs you get a good idea and play according to that. I think 170-80 on this wicket would have been a good total. How we batted in the powerplay, and how they bowled, decided the game.

"We would have had one extra bowler but losing three wickets in the powerplay (changed planning). Very important to start from zero in our next match and move on from this game. Learn from mistakes and not repeat them. All about winning from here on."