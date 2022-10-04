News
Rediff.com  » Cricket » 3rd T20I PHOTOS: India vs South Africa, Indore

3rd T20I PHOTOS: India vs South Africa, Indore

Source: PTI
October 04, 2022 21:04 IST
Get Rediff News in your Inbox:

Images from the third T20 International between India and South Africa in Indore, on Tuesday.

Rilee Rossouw

IMAGE: South Africa’s Rilee Rossouw celebrates after scoring his century. Photograph: Pankaj Nangia/Gallo Images/Getty Images

Rilee Rossouw scored his maiden T20I century to power South Africa to a mammoth 227 for 3 against India in the third and final match in Indore on Tuesday.

Rossouw smashed 100 not out off 48 deliveries after India skipper Rohit Sharma invited South Africa to bat.

Quinton de Kock

IMAGE: Rossouw and Quinton de Kock.Photograph: Pankaj Nangia/Gallo Images/Getty Images

Quinton de Kock scored a blistering half-century (68 off 43 balls).

For India, Umesh Yadav (1/34) and Deepak Chahar (1/48) picked a wicket each.

Source: PTI© Copyright 2022 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.
