Here's when India will decide on Bumrah's replacement

IMAGE: Captain Rohit Sharma, right, with Head Coach Rahul Dravid. Photograph: BCCI/Twitter

India's pace spearhead Jasprit Bumrah was been ruled out of the ICC T20 World Cup due to a back injury. Skipper Rohit Sharma said that the team management will take a call on Bumrah's replacement in India's 15-member main squad after reaching Australia.

"As a team we said at the beginning, no matter what happens with the result - there's always room for improvement. We want to keep getting better as a team. Teams have been quite challenging, they can challenge in all departments. Something we have been talking about at length. We need to look at lot of things. Surya's form is a concern (laughs). We need to work on our bowling. We played against two quality sides, we came across tough challenges," Rohit Sharma said in the post-match presentation ceremony.

Either senior pacer Mohammed Shami or pace-bowling all-rounder Deepak Chahar might take Bumrah's spot in the 15-member squad. While Shami has missed the T20I series against Australia and South Africa after testing Covid-19 positive, Chahar is part of the backup squad.

Rohit also added that a lot of the guys haven’t been to Australia before and that’s why they wanted to go first and adjust to the pace in Perth. The Indian captain also said that India will play practice games in Australia which will help them.

"We need to see what better we can do. We are working towards that, guys need a lot of clarity, it's my job to make sure it happens. It's a work in progress, we need to keep working and keep finding answers to it. Lot of the guys haven't been to Australia, that's why we are going there early. We want to play on the bouncy pitches of Perth, we want to see what we can do there.”

"Only 7,8 members of the squad have been to Australia, so we have organised a few practise games. We need to understand what combination we can play. Bumrah is out of the World Cup, so we need to find a bowler who has experience of bowling in Australia. Not sure who that bowler is going to be, we will see once we travel to Australia, we'll find it out there," Rohit added.