News
Business
Movies
Sports
Cricket
Get Ahead
Money Tips
Shopping
Sign in  |  Create a Rediffmail account
Rediff.com  » Cricket » Here's when India will decide on Bumrah's replacement

Here's when India will decide on Bumrah's replacement

October 05, 2022 00:10 IST
Get Rediff News in your Inbox:

Rohit Sharma

IMAGE: Captain Rohit Sharma, right, with Head Coach Rahul Dravid. Photograph: BCCI/Twitter

India's pace spearhead Jasprit Bumrah was been ruled out of the ICC T20 World Cup due to a back injury. Skipper Rohit Sharma said that the team management will take a call on Bumrah's replacement in India's 15-member main squad after reaching Australia.

"As a team we said at the beginning, no matter what happens with the result - there's always room for improvement. We want to keep getting better as a team. Teams have been quite challenging, they can challenge in all departments. Something we have been talking about at length. We need to look at lot of things. Surya's form is a concern (laughs). We need to work on our bowling. We played against two quality sides, we came across tough challenges," Rohit Sharma said in the post-match presentation ceremony.

 

Either senior pacer Mohammed Shami or pace-bowling all-rounder Deepak Chahar might take Bumrah's spot in the 15-member squad. While Shami has missed the T20I series against Australia and South Africa after testing Covid-19 positive, Chahar is part of the backup squad.

Rohit also added that a lot of the guys haven’t been to Australia before and that’s why they wanted to go first and adjust to the pace in Perth. The Indian captain also said that India will play practice games in Australia which will help them.

"We need to see what better we can do. We are working towards that, guys need a lot of clarity, it's my job to make sure it happens. It's a work in progress, we need to keep working and keep finding answers to it. Lot of the guys haven't been to Australia, that's why we are going there early. We want to play on the bouncy pitches of Perth, we want to see what we can do there.”

"Only 7,8 members of the squad have been to Australia, so we have organised a few practise games. We need to understand what combination we can play. Bumrah is out of the World Cup, so we need to find a bowler who has experience of bowling in Australia. Not sure who that bowler is going to be, we will see once we travel to Australia, we'll find it out there," Rohit added.

Get Rediff News in your Inbox:
AGENCIES
COMMENT
Print this article
Bumrah 'Gutted' To Miss World Cup
Bumrah 'Gutted' To Miss World Cup
What Will India Do Without Boom Boom?
What Will India Do Without Boom Boom?
BCCI confirms Bumrah out of T20 WC with injury
BCCI confirms Bumrah out of T20 WC with injury
Govt declares Hizbul, LeT men among 10 as terrorists
Govt declares Hizbul, LeT men among 10 as terrorists
Bumrah's absence is big loss, will miss him: Dravid
Bumrah's absence is big loss, will miss him: Dravid
'Return to status quo ante must for peace along LAC'
'Return to status quo ante must for peace along LAC'
BJP knocks off Oppn, corners 6 parliamentary panels
BJP knocks off Oppn, corners 6 parliamentary panels

T20 World cup

T20 World cup

More like this

3rd T20 PIX: Dominant SA hand India 49-run defeat

3rd T20 PIX: Dominant SA hand India 49-run defeat

Bumrah's absence is big loss, will miss him: Dravid

Bumrah's absence is big loss, will miss him: Dravid

India Cricket Score  |  Indian Cricket News  |  Indian News  |  Bollywood Movies  |  India Business News

rediff on the net© 2022 Rediff.com - Investors - Advertise - Disclaimer - Privacy - Feedback - About us | Terms of use - Grievances