Last updated on: March 25, 2019 21:02 IST

Chris Gayle takes to the attack against Kulkarni, takes 19 runs off him and gets to his half-ton off 33 balls.

Just when it looked like Punjab were gaining some momentum, they have lost a wicket against the run of play.

Agarwal goes for the big shot, only to be caught on the boundary by Dhawal Kulkarni.

Follow updates of the 4th match of the Indian Premier League 2019 between Rajasthan and Punjab here