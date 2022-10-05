News
Ton-up Rossouw guides South Africa to consolation win

Ton-up Rossouw guides South Africa to consolation win

October 05, 2022 00:26 IST
South Africa’s Rilee Rossouw scored 100 off 48 deliveries

IMAGE: South Africa’s Rilee Rossouw scored 100 off 48 deliveries. Photograph: BCCI

South Africa beat India by 49 runs in the third and final Twenty20 match on the back of Rilee Rossouw's maiden T20I century to record a consolation victory in Indore on Tuesday.

The hosts won the series 2-1.

 

On a batting wicket in a small ground, Rossouw put India's bowlers to the sword, clearing the ropes eight times and smashing seven fours to notch up his century in 48 balls.

Kagiso Rabada celebrates with teammates after dismissing Rohit Sharma 

IMAGE: Kagiso Rabada celebrates with teammates after dismissing Rohit Sharma. Photograph: BCCI

Rossouw was supported by opener Quinton de Kock (68 off 43) while David Miller came in with four balls left in the innings to smash three sixes, guiding the tourists to a competitive total of 227.

In reply, India, who had rested Virat Kohli and KL Rahul, were reeling at 4-2 after losing skipper Rohit Sharma and Shreyas Iyer by the second over.

Dinesh Karthik (46) and Rishabh Pant (27) got quick starts but fell playing risky shots in the run-chase while the in-form Suryakumar Yadav was dismissed when Tristan Stubbs pouched a superb diving catch near the boundary.

Dinesh Karthik bowled out by Keshav Maharaj 

IMAGE: Dinesh Karthik bowled out by Keshav Maharaj. Photograph: Pankaj Nangia/Gallo Images/Getty Images

His wicket took the wind out of India's sails and although the tail wagged a bit with Deepak Chahar (31) and Umesh Yadav (20 not out) attempting to go after the bowling, they were all out for 178 in the penultimate over.

The two teams will next play a three-match one-day international series from Thursday but India will field a second-string lineup with the T20 squad flying to Australia for the World Cup later this month.

Source: REUTERS
© Copyright 2022 Reuters Limited. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of Reuters content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent of Reuters. Reuters shall not be liable for any errors or delays in the content, or for any actions taken in reliance thereon.
T20 World cup

T20 World cup

