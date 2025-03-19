HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD
Chahal's divorce fast-tracked just before IPL

Chahal's divorce fast-tracked just before IPL

Source: PTI   -  Edited By: Laxmi Negi
March 19, 2025 15:00 IST

The Bombay High Court on Wednesday waived the mandatory six-month cooling off period post filing of divorce plea by cricketer Yuzvendra Chahal and his estranged wife Dhanashree Verma, and directed the family court to decide their divorce plea by Thursday.

IMAGE: Yuzvendra Chahal and his estranged wife Dhanashree Verma had filed a divorce plea in a family court in Mumbai on February 5. Photograph: Rajasthan Royals/X

A single bench of Justice Madhav Jamdar said Chahal would not be available from March 21 as he has to participate in the upcoming Indian Premier League (IPL) cricket tournament.

The cricketer and Verma had filed a divorce plea in a family court in Mumbai on February 5 this year.

 

They had submitted a petition mutually seeking for the cooling off period be waived as their divorce was by mutual consent.

However, the family court on February 20 refused to waive the same. The duo then challenged the family court's order in the high court.

Under the Hindu Marriage Act, every couple has to undergo the six-month cooling-off period before they are granted divorce.

Justice Jamdar of the high court allowed the petition.

"As the petitioner No 1 (Chahal) is a participant of IPL, the advocate informs that he may not be available post March 21. The family court is hence requested to decide their divorce plea by tomorrow (March 20)," HC said.

Chahal is part of the Punjab Kings team for the IPL cricket tournament that is scheduled to start on March 22.

Source: PTI  -  Edited By: Laxmi Negi© Copyright 2025 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.
