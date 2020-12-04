Chahal replaces Jadeja as concussion substitute

December 04, 2020 16:22 IST

IMAGE: Ravindra Jadeja seeks medical attention. Photograph: Mark Kolbe/Getty Images

India all-rounder Ravindra Jadeja was pulled out from the ongoing first T20I between India and Australia due to a concussion.

Leg-spinner Yuzvendra Chahal took the field as Jadeja's concussion substitute after the left-hander was hit on the helmet while batting during India's innings at the Manuka Oval in Canberra.

“Ravindra Jadeja was hit on the helmet in the final over of the first innings of the first T20I. Yuzvendra Chahal will take the field in the 2nd innings as a concussion substitute. Jadeja is currently being assessed by the BCCI Medical Team, ” BCCI wrote on its official Twitter handle.

Jadeja looked in fine form and played a brilliant cameo of 44 runs off 23 balls to help India post a total of 161/7 in 20 overs.

Australian coach Justin Langer was seen having a debate with Match referee David Boon during the interval.

Here is the law regarding concussion subs:

"The ICC Match Referee should ordinarily approve a Concussion Replacement Request if the replacement is a like-for-like player whose inclusion will not excessively advantage his team for the remainder of the match.

"In assessing whether the nominated Concussion Replacement should be considered a like-for-like player, the ICC Match Referee should consider the likely role the concussed player would have played during the remainder of the match, and the normal role that would be performed by the nominated Concussion Replacement."