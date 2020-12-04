News
Business
Movies
Sports
Cricket
Get Ahead
Money Tips
Shopping
Sign in  |  Create a Rediffmail account
Rediff.com  » Cricket » Check out Australia's special new jersey for India T20s

Check out Australia's special new jersey for India T20s

By Rediff Cricket
December 04, 2020 15:22 IST
Get Rediff News in your Inbox:

IMAGE: Australia's players during the barefoot ceremony before game one of the Twenty20 International series against India at the Manuka Oval in Canberra on Friday. Photograph: Mark Kolbe/Getty Images
 

The Australian team came out wearing a new jersey in the opening T20 International against India, in Canberra, on Friday, to showcase their country's indigenous heritage.

'Our Aussie men will celebrate our First Nations people by wearing their incredible Indigenous playing shirt for the entirety of the #AUSvIND Dettol T20 series!' Cricket Australia tweeted.

The design, a collaboration between manufacturer ASICS and two Indigenous women, Aunty Fiona Clarke and Courtney Hagen, is an ode to the ancestors and past, present and future aboriginal cricketers and showcase Australia's indigenous heritage.

Clarke, a Kirrae Whurrong woman, is a direct descendent of legendary cricketer 'Mosquito' Couzens (known as Grongarrong), one of the Aboriginal players who toured England in 1868 as part of the first sporting team from Australia to play abroad.

Australia's women's side first wore an Indigenous shirt of their own in a match against England earlier this year to address issues of racism in their sport.

The Australian team also came together ahead of the match to form a barefoot circle in a powerful stance against racism, while also acknowledging the culture of indigenous people.

The Barefoot Circle is a statement taken up by Australian cricket more broadly to connect with Aboriginal culture and the land on which matches are played.

'The barefoot circle is a cricket centric way for players and teams to take a moment prior to matches to acknowledge the traditional owners of the land, connect to each other as opponents and pay respect to the country,' said Cricket Australia.

'This is done barefoot as a way to connect to country, but also a moment to reflect that we are all common ground, we are all human beings and we need to stand strong with each other, for each other.

Get Rediff News in your Inbox:
Rediff Cricket
SHARE THIS STORYCOMMENT
Print this article
If it was not for Pandya...
If it was not for Pandya...
Sachin's emotional note on Achrekar Sir's birthday
Sachin's emotional note on Achrekar Sir's birthday
Williamson's gesture for bereaved Roach wins hearts
Williamson's gesture for bereaved Roach wins hearts
India protests Trudeau's remarks on farmers' stir
India protests Trudeau's remarks on farmers' stir
DDC polls: Over 25% polling in initial hours
DDC polls: Over 25% polling in initial hours
Revealed: The Ahmed Patel You Didn't Know
Revealed: The Ahmed Patel You Didn't Know
Toyota to resume production with limited staff
Toyota to resume production with limited staff

India tour of Australia 2020

India's tour of Australia 2020

More like this

Why it is impossible to ban the switch-hit

Why it is impossible to ban the switch-hit

West Indies win MCC's Spirit of Cricket award

West Indies win MCC's Spirit of Cricket award

India Cricket Score  |  Indian Cricket News  |  Indian News  |  Bollywood Movies  |  India Business News

rediff on the net© 2020 Rediff.com - Investors - Advertise - Disclaimer - Privacy - Feedback - About us | Terms of use