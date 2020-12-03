News
Business
Movies
Sports
Cricket
Get Ahead
Money Tips
Shopping
Sign in  |  Create a Rediffmail account
Rediff.com  » Cricket » Has India solved its No 6 puzzle?

Has India solved its No 6 puzzle?

By Rediff Cricket
December 03, 2020 10:36 IST
Get Rediff News in your Inbox:

Hardik Pandya

IMAGE: Hardik Pandya played a trademark swashbuckling innings under pressure. Photograph: Mark Kolbe/Getty Images
 

Hardik Pandya scored his highest ODI score of 92 to set up a thrilling 13 run win for India against Australia in the third game at the Manuka Oval on Wednesday and avoid a clean sweep in the series.

Former India batsman Sanjay Manjrekar said he has been skeptical about Pandya's selection in the ODI side for the Australia series, but that the Mumbai Indians star has proved him wrong with his performances in India's 1-2 defeat.

Pandya shone in the role hitting an unbeaten 90 in the first match and following it up with a match-winning 92 in the series finale, scoring a total of 210 runs.

He also bowled four overs in the second game and scalped one wicket. His performance saw him win the Player of the Series award.

Manjrekar accepted that Pandya's rollicking performance with the bat has forced him to change his mind on the Hardik batting at number six in the batting order.

He is confident now that the Baroda all-rpunder can contribute to the team even if he is not bowling, adding that he was impressed with the maturity Hardik showed during his knocks in Sydney and Canberra.

'I was sceptical when they picked him on IPL performance. I thought he was a good T20 batsman, but 50 overs is a slightly different game. Can Hardik Pandya be a pure 50 overs batsman and he proved to all of us that he can,' Manjrekar said during his commentary stint on the Sony Six television channel, which is bringing the Australia series to Indian viewers.

'He had that score in the first match, but we have seen him get runs and not be consistent enough but we have seen in this game again today. So yes, India have found a pure No. 6. Who knows he might start going up the order,' Manjrekar added.

'Whether he bowls or not, India have now found a very capable batsman who can be used as an option in No 5 or No 6.'

'It wasn't a T20 innings, India lost early wickets and he got 30 from his first 30 balls. He has got the range and not too many bowlers can keep him quiet. That's really impressive. He has convinced me as I was sceptical about him as a No. 6 pure batsman. I think India have found one.'

Get Rediff News in your Inbox:
Rediff Cricket
SHARE THIS STORYCOMMENT
Print this article
India avoid clean sweep in Canberra
India avoid clean sweep in Canberra
Hardik, Bumrah shine as India get back to winning ways
Hardik, Bumrah shine as India get back to winning ways
'I try to win games for India whenever I play'
'I try to win games for India whenever I play'
MDH owner Mahashay Dharampal Gulati passes away
MDH owner Mahashay Dharampal Gulati passes away
Meet the first woman referee in Champions League
Meet the first woman referee in Champions League
'Good chance of substantial recovery in the next year'
'Good chance of substantial recovery in the next year'
Celebrating Heroes: Meet the IAF's first para rower
Celebrating Heroes: Meet the IAF's first para rower

India tour of Australia 2020

India's tour of Australia 2020

More like this

Pandya only shining light for India in ODIs

Pandya only shining light for India in ODIs

How Kohli & Co turned things around in 3rd ODI

How Kohli & Co turned things around in 3rd ODI

India Cricket Score  |  Indian Cricket News  |  Indian News  |  Bollywood Movies  |  India Business News

rediff on the net© 2020 Rediff.com - Investors - Advertise - Disclaimer - Privacy - Feedback - About us | Terms of use