The bowler who stunned Kohli

The bowler who stunned Kohli

By Rediff Cricket
December 04, 2020 15:54 IST
Virat Kohli

IMAGE: Virat Kohli leaves the field after being dismissed by Mitchell Swepson. Photograph: Cameron Spencer/Getty Images
 

Queensland leg-spinner Mitch Swepson was whisked into the Australian T20 team.

Rushed into the squad following Ashton Agar's calf injury sustained late in the second innings of Wednesday night's ODI, Swepson ensured the trip was worthwhile.

In just his second ever T20I, Swepson took the big wicket -- Virat Kohli, caught and bowled for nine.

Mitch Swepson

IMAGE: Mitchell Swepson celebrates Kohli's wicket. Photograph: Cameron Spencer/Getty Images

Kohli looked to flick it across, but ended up spooning a simple return catch to the bowler.

Australian cricket great Mark Waugh said Swepson was a good replacement pick.

'He's getting a lot of wickets in first class cricket. He gives the ball a real rip. He's going to be a wicket-taker so I think it's a good move.' Waugh said.

Mitch Swepson

IMAGE: Swepson celebrates with team-mates. Photograph: Mark Kolbe/Getty Images

The 27 year old sits atop this season's Sheffield Shield wicket charts with 15 scalps at 20.33.

'I believe he's only behind 'Gaz' (Nathan Lyon) as the second-best spinner in the country,' Usman Khawaja said of Swepson, who finished the last Shield season behind only Lyon and the now retired Steve O'Keefe among spinners on the leading wickets list.

Rediff Cricket
India tour of Australia 2020

India's tour of Australia 2020

