Rediff.com  » Cricket » Chahal grabs 5 for 14 on Northamptonshire debut

Chahal grabs 5 for 14 on Northamptonshire debut

Source: PTI
August 14, 2024 21:05 IST
IMAGE: Chahal made a sensational debut with figures of 5/14 vs Kent Spitfires.Photograph: BCCI/X

India leg-spinner Yuzvendra Chahal made a sensational debut for Northamptonshire Steelbacks, snapping five wickets to set up their nine-wicket win over former County side Kent Spitfires in the One-Day Cup in Canterbury on Wednesday.   

 

The 34-year-old's signing with the Northants was announced just an hour before his debut.

Chahal, who was a part of India's victorious campaign in the T20 World Cup, decimated Kent's batting line-up, grabbing five for 14 in his 10 overs to bundle them out for 82 in 35.1 overs.

His victims included Jaydn Denly (22), Ekansh Singh (10), Grant Stewart (1), Beyers Swanepoel (1), and Nathan Gilchrist (6).   

Chasing the total, the tourists got the job done easily, scoring 86 for one in 14 overs.  

Playing their last game of the event, the Northants registered their maiden win of the season. Having lost their previous six contests, they finished eighth in the nine-team Group A table, missing out on the quarterfinals berth.

Besides his One-Day Cup fixture, Chahal will also play the team's remaining five matches in the County Championship Division Two.

Morne Morkel named India's bowling coach
The Olympics, From A Spectator's Lens
Is This Hardik's New Love Interest?
Complaint against Hasina for genocide during protests
'Harmanpreet should bat at No 3 for India': Chopra
Kirti Chakra for colonel killed in J-K op, 3 others
The emotional farewell that left everyone in tears
Paris Olympics 2024

