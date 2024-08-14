News
Rediff.com  » Cricket » Morne Morkel named India's bowling coach

Morne Morkel named India's bowling coach

Source: PTI
August 14, 2024 16:09 IST
Morne Morkel coach Gautam Gambhir's primary choice, having worked with him at Lucknow Super Giants.

IMAGE: Morne Morkel was Head Coach Gautam Gambhir's primary choice, having worked with him at Lucknow Super Giants. Photograph: IMAGE: Kind courtesy Morne Morkel/X

Former South Africa fast bowling great Morne Morkel has been appointed as the new bowling coach of the Indian team, BCCI secretary Jay Shah confirmed on Wednesday.

 

He replaces Paras Mhambrey as the bowling coach of the Indian men's cricket team.

"Yes, Morne Morkel has been appointed bowling coach of the senior India men's team," Shah told PTI.

The 39-year-old Morkel was new chief coach Gautam Gambhir's primary choice, having worked with him at Lucknow Super Giants.

The 39 year-old has played 86 Tests, 117 ODIs and 44 T20Is for South Africa with a total of 544 international wickets.

Source: PTI
