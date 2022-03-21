News
Business
Movies
Sports
Cricket
Get Ahead
Money Tips
Shopping
Sign in  |  Create a Rediffmail account
Rediff.com  » Cricket » Captain Pant on how Delhi Capitals is gearing up for IPL

Captain Pant on how Delhi Capitals is gearing up for IPL

March 21, 2022 16:26 IST
Get Rediff News in your Inbox:

IMAGE: Delhi Capitals captain Rishabh Pant attended his first training session with the team on Monday. Photographs: Delhi Capitals

Delhi Capitals captain Rishabh Pant, who attended the first training session with his team in Mumbai on Monday, said all the DC players are in a good frame of mind.

 

"It seems like the team has been made for the first time. I observed every player during my first practice session with the team and it looks like everybody is in a good frame of mind. Everybody is enjoying each other's company," Pant said.

IMAGE: Rishabh Pant with Shardul Thakur. Photograph: Delhi Capitals

The wicketkeeper-batter also spoke to the new players about the DC team environment and explained to them their roles in IPL 2022.

"At the moment, we are trying to understand what do the new players need during nets sessions. We are discussing the roles the players can take up during matches and the kind of team environment we would like to set up. We have spoken to the new players about the team environment we've had in the last few years."

Speaking about working with head coach Ricky Ponting for yet another season, Pant said, "It's always special meeting Ricky Ponting. Whenever I meet him, it feels like I am meeting a family member. And he always brings the energy out of every player on the field. Everyone looks up to him and waits for him to say something different."

Get Rediff News in your Inbox:
COMMENT
Print this article
'Lot of smiles' for Dhoni & Co
'Lot of smiles' for Dhoni & Co
They Have A Point To Prove In IPL 2022!
They Have A Point To Prove In IPL 2022!
Why K L Rahul Left Punjab Kings
Why K L Rahul Left Punjab Kings
Sensex pare early gains; tumbles over 571 points
Sensex pare early gains; tumbles over 571 points
Women's WC: Pakistan stun Windies in rain-hit match
Women's WC: Pakistan stun Windies in rain-hit match
Harbhajan, Chadha among 5 AAP candidates for RS
Harbhajan, Chadha among 5 AAP candidates for RS
Recruitment in Army suspended, not stopped: Govt
Recruitment in Army suspended, not stopped: Govt

IPL 2022

IPL 2022

More like this

Dale Steyn Masters Pushpa Moves

Dale Steyn Masters Pushpa Moves

SEE: AAP picks Harbhajan Singh for Rajya Sabha

SEE: AAP picks Harbhajan Singh for Rajya Sabha

India Cricket Score  |  Indian Cricket News  |  Indian News  |  Bollywood Movies  |  India Business News

rediff on the net© 2022 Rediff.com - Investors - Advertise - Disclaimer - Privacy - Feedback - About us | Terms of use - Grievances