AAP picks Harbhajan Singh for Rajya Sabha

AAP picks Harbhajan Singh for Rajya Sabha

Source: PTI
March 21, 2022 13:34 IST
Harbhajan Singh

Photograph: Kind courtesy Harbhajan Singh/Twitter

The Aam Aadmi Party on Monday nominated former Indian cricketer Harbhajan Singh, AAP MLA Raghav Chadha, IIT Delhi faculty Sandeep Pathak, industrialist Sanjeev Arora and educationist Ashok Kumar Mittal to the Rajya Sabha.

All the five party nominees arrived at the Punjab Vidhan Sabha complex to file their nomination papers.

 

The term of five RS members from Punjab -- Sukhdev Singh Dhindsa (Shiromani Akali Dal), Partap Singh Bajwa (Congress), Shwait Malik (BJP), Naresh Gujral (SAD) and Shamsher Singh Dullo (Congress) -- will expire on April 9.

The last date for filing nominations is Monday, while scrutiny of nominations will be done on Tuesday, according to an official release.

The last date for withdrawal of candidature has been fixed on March 24

The elections to fill 13 Rajya Sabha seats across six states will be held on March 31. Counting of votes will also be held on the same day.

The election shall be completed before April 2.

The nomination papers are to be filed with the Secretary, Punjab Vidhan Sabha, Chandigarh, who is the Returning Officer for the Rajya Sabha poll.

The Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) won 92 out of total 117 seats in the state assembly at the recently-held polls.

Source: PTI© Copyright 2022 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.
