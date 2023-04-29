News
Captain Hardik inspirational in GT's march

Captain Hardik inspirational in GT's march

Source: PTI
April 29, 2023 23:36 IST
He always wants to do it for the team. He takes the new ball. He has delivered it when we needed the wicket of Rohit Sharma against Mumbai Indians

IMAGE: 'He always wants to do it for the team. He takes the new ball. He has delivered it when we needed the wicket of Rohit Sharma against Mumbai Indians.' Photograph: BCCI

Skipper Hardik Pandya leading the way in difficult situations has been one of the biggest reasons for defending champions Gujarat Titans' consistency in the current IPL season just like last time around, said all-rounder Vijay Shankar.

GT are once again on top of IPL points table with six wins from eight games after beating KKR by seven wickets on the day.

 

"Hardik is really aggressive. He wants a find a way to come out good in difficult situations. He always wants to do it for the team. He takes the new ball. He has delivered it when we needed the wicket of Rohit Sharma against Mumbai Indians," Vijay cited examples of his skipper's game-changing efforts.

"He (Hardik) got a 66 on a difficult wicket against LSG. He is taking up a lot responsibility. That's the best thing to do. When you are captain, you have to show the team that this is how it is done. That is why all the other players are really trusting him and doing whatever the team asks us to do."

GT have been successful in sealing close games and Vijay credited it to their tough training regime.

"The amount of practice we do as a team is unbelievable, every individual in our team practices so hard. We do it harsh and harsh.

"We find ways to come out good in difficult situations. There will be difficult situations be in IPL or any T20 match. It's about communicating well."

Vijay has had some impressive performances in this edition but he doesn't want to talk about his India comeback, having last donned national colours back in 2019 World Cup in England.

"It's too far for me. Mentally I'm really not thinking about that. If I can win matches for my team that's the only satisfaction I can take from every game.      

"I'll be really happy to contribute to my team's wins. Cricket is something we love, that's why we still continue playing. No expectations, I just wanted to enjoy my cricket," he signed off.

Source: PTI
'Not even my country invested that much on'
Russell rings the iconic bell at Eden Gardens
'Player's movement; not linked to any political party'
Mukhtar gets 10 yrs in murder case, MP brother gets 4
Why did Shardul not bowl vs GT?
Historic! Satwik-Chirag in Asia C'ships final
Kejriwal home renovation: LG seeks expenditure report
Why did Shardul not bowl vs GT?

PIX! Titans avenge loss to down KKR by 7 wickets

