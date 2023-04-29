Why did Shardul not bowl vs GT?

'The coach and management know better than me. I can't say anything on this.'

IMAGE: Picked in India's World Test Championship Final-bound squad against Australia, Shardul Thakur has played six of KKR's nine matches, in which he has bowled just 11.5 overs. Photograph: BCCI

Specialist seam bowler Shardul Thakur not being given a single over in KKR's seven-wicket defeat at the hands of Gujarat Titans on Saturday raised eye-brows but opener Rahmanullah Gurbaz said that fitness might not be the issue.

Asked if fitness was a concern for Shardul, Gurbaz said: "If you are not fit enough, then you will not play. It might be that the team doesn't need him to bowl. The captain knows it better."

Making a comeback after a niggle, Shardul was promoted in batting order at No. 3 as a pinch hitter, a move that did not work as he capped a four-ball duck.

"The coach and management know better than me. I can't say anything on this," said Gurbaz.

"This might be a special plan. They might have discussed before the game. He might have liked to bat in the top-order".

"He might not have been fit enough to bowl. I can't say anything on this. Coaches and captain know better than me," the Afghan opener insisted.