News
Business
Movies
Sports
Cricket
Get Ahead
Money Tips
Shopping
Sign in  |  Create a Rediffmail account
Rediff.com  » Cricket » Why did Shardul not bowl vs GT?

Why did Shardul not bowl vs GT?

Source: PTI
April 29, 2023 22:57 IST
Get Rediff News in your Inbox:

'The coach and management know better than me. I can't say anything on this.'

   Picked in India's World Test Championship Final-bound squad against Australia, Shardul Thakur has played six of KKR's nine matches, in which he has bowled just 11.5 overs.

IMAGE: Picked in India's World Test Championship Final-bound squad against Australia, Shardul Thakur has played six of KKR's nine matches, in which he has bowled just 11.5 overs. Photograph: BCCI

Specialist seam bowler Shardul Thakur not being given a single over in KKR's seven-wicket defeat at the hands of Gujarat Titans on Saturday raised eye-brows but opener Rahmanullah Gurbaz said that fitness might not be the issue.

Asked if fitness was a concern for Shardul, Gurbaz said: "If you are not fit enough, then you will not play. It might be that the team doesn't need him to bowl. The captain knows it better."

 

Making a comeback after a niggle, Shardul was promoted in batting order at No. 3 as a pinch hitter, a move that did not work as he capped a four-ball duck.

"The coach and management know better than me. I can't say anything on this," said Gurbaz.

"This might be a special plan. They might have discussed before the game. He might have liked to bat in the top-order".

Picked in India's World Test Championship Final-bound squad against Australia, Shardul has played six of KKR's nine matches, in which he has bowled just 11.5 overs.

"He might not have been fit enough to bowl. I can't say anything on this. Coaches and captain know better than me," the Afghan opener insisted.

Get Rediff News in your Inbox:
Source: PTI© Copyright 2023 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.
COMMENT
Print this article
WFI boss 'won't resign', blames Congress for protest
WFI boss 'won't resign', blames Congress for protest
1980 Russian Olympic winner held in Goa drug bust
1980 Russian Olympic winner held in Goa drug bust
Perez wins Baku sprint race for Red Bull
Perez wins Baku sprint race for Red Bull
Historic! Satwik-Chirag in Asia C'ships final
Historic! Satwik-Chirag in Asia C'ships final
Kejriwal home renovation: LG seeks expenditure report
Kejriwal home renovation: LG seeks expenditure report
IPL PHOTOS: DC vs SRH
IPL PHOTOS: DC vs SRH
Perez wins Baku sprint race for Red Bull
Perez wins Baku sprint race for Red Bull

IPL 2023

IPL 2023

More like this

IPL PHOTOS: DC vs SRH

IPL PHOTOS: DC vs SRH

Historic! Satwik-Chirag in Asia C'ships final

Historic! Satwik-Chirag in Asia C'ships final

India Cricket Score  |  Indian Cricket News  |  Indian News  |  Bollywood Movies  |  India Business News

rediff on the net© 2023 Rediff.com - Investors - Advertise - Disclaimer - Privacy - Feedback - About us | Terms of use - Grievances