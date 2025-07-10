Captain Gill gets Tendulkar's vote of confidence

'I think Shubman has done a good job in putting things together and staying calm. You look at him, you always feel that he's not panicking. He is calm.'

IMAGE: Shubman Gill with teammates at a practice session ahead of the Lord's Test on Wednesday. Photograph: Paul Childs/Action Images via Reuters

Shubman Gill has done a good job in "putting things together" for a young Indian Test side and the new captain's skills and composure have stood out in his initial days in the role, noted the legendary Sachin Tendulkar on Thursday.

Gill has led from the front, hammering 585 runs with three centuries including a double ton against England in the first two Tests of the ongoing Anderson-Tendulkar Trophy.

Two of these centuries came in the second Test at Birmingham where Gill scored 269 and 161 to set up India's first ever win at this venue, by a massive 336 runs.

"It's good for world cricket when a young team which is trying to organise themselves as a strong unit, they're coming together, making sure who plays what role in the team," Tendulkar told a gathering at Lord's during the unveiling of his portrait at the MCC Museum.

"I think Shubman has done a good job in putting things together and staying calm. You look at him, you always feel that he's not panicking. He is calm."

"I remember (in) one of the interviews, (the) post-match interviews, they said that he's calm, his heartbeat is always low, it doesn't matter what the situation of the game is, and that is, I think, (the) foundation to whatever you construct from that," Tendulkar added.

Tendulkar acknowledged the depth of talent in Indian cricket and shared that the young batch of players on this five-Test tour have been curious to learn from his vast experience.

"Well, it's (Indian cricket) in a great space. We've got a lot of talented players sitting on the bench and that's a good sign. It's a good headache to have; who do you leave out? All players are talented, they are hungry," he said during a chat with Marylebone Cricket Club (MCC) president Mark Nicholas.

"I bumped with them (over) last couple of days. I've been sharing a few phone calls with them and generally interacting with them. The hunger is very much there, the desire is there, they know that people are expecting something from them."

"It's something that India is looking forward to. (They made) a great comeback in the second Test match. (The) first Test match, it was close. I remember my coach telling me, catches win matches, so we dropped a lot of catches."

He continued, "At one stage I thought it was a hot potato (which) nobody wanted to catch, but we overcame that in the second game."