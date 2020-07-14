Can West Indies rule world cricket again?

Last updated on: July 14, 2020 09:31 IST

IMAGE: West Indies bowlers bowled impressively, especially captain, Jason Holder, in the opening Test against England at the Ageas Bowl in Southampton Photograph: Mike Hewitt/Getty Images

West Indies got off to a winning start as international cricket resumed after the COVID-19 enforced break.

The West Indies defeated hosts England by four wickets to take a 1-0 lead at the Ageas Bowl in Southampton, in the three-Test series.

The famous win on Sunday was West Indies' first in the opening Test of an away series in almost 13 years and only their second Test win in England in 20 years.

Jason Holder's men had bounced back by winning the second Test at Headingley during their last tour in 2017 and they would fancy their chances when the second Test begins on Thursday at Old Trafford in Manchester.

White ball specialist Carlos Brathwaite said West Indies, who are currently seventh in the current World Test Championship, can achieve the number one ranking, provided they are more consistent with the bat.

"The only thing, if I'm being brutally honest, that I can see from stopping this team going all the way to number one in the world is more consistent batsmanship," said Brathwaite, who is working as an analyst for the BBC during the series.

"Their batters need to do exactly what Jermaine Blackwood did -- come in, absorb the momentum and transfer the pressure back onto the bowlers."

Brathwaite said the West Indies batters have to wear down the opposition and look for big scores.

"You see what Steve Smith did in the Ashes, he basically wore down the bowlers and won the Test for Australia and we need some West Indies batters to put their hands up and not be content with the odd 60 or 70 and look at scoring big scores," he said.

"Then we can really challenge for number one or two in the world and we can really compete again on all fronts."