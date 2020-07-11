Stokes joins game's greats as he does Test double

Source:

IMAGE: England’s Ben Stokes celebrates with Jos Buttler after taking the wicket of West Indies' Shane Dowrich. Photograph: Adrian Dennis/Getty Images

England's stand-in skipper Ben Stokes on Friday became the second-fastest all-rounder to reach the Test double of 4000 runs and 150 wickets.

He achieved the feat during the third day of the first Test match between England and West Indies at the Ageas Bowl.

On dismissing Alzarri Joseph on Friday, Stokes joined former England all-rounder Ian Botham and four other greats of the game in the club of 4000 Test runs and 150-plus wickets.

He finished the innings with figures of 4-49 in his 14 overs, including five maiden overs.

The 29-year-old all-rounder reached the milestone in 64 games. Only former West Indies great Gary Sobers is ahead of him, who achieved the feat in 63 Tests.

Apart from Sobers and Stokes, former South African cricketer Jacques Kallis, India's Kapil Dev and ex-New Zealand captain Daniel Vettori are also on the list.

Earlier in the first innings, Stokes struck a crucial high-scoring 43 runs, to guide England to 204 runs.

West Indies were then bundled out for 318, taking a 110-run lead.

England will resume play from 15/0 on day four with Rory Burns and Dom Sibley unbeaten on 10 and 5 runs respectively.