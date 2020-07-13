Why Archer will always find a place in Vaughan's team

Source:

July 13, 2020 21:50 IST

IMAGE: Jofra Archer, who was picked ahead of veteran Stuart Broad, was criticised by former West Indies fast bowler Tino Best for not being able to bowl quickly since last summer's Ashes series against Australia. Photograph: Stu Forster/Getty Images for ECB

Former England captain Michael Vaughan has come to the defence of England pacer Jofra Archer, saying it is "impossible" for a pacer to consistently crank up speed above 90mph.

Archer (3/45) dished out a superb spell on the final day of the opening Test but his three wicket haul couldn't stop the West Indies from chasing down the target of 200 and claim a four-wicket win in the first Test at Southampton.

"I was delighted with Jofra's spell yesterday -- he was back to doing what he does best," Vaughan said on the BBC Radio 5 ‘Live Tuffers and Vaughan’ podcast.

"When I see those spells like I did yesterday, you just know he's got that point of difference."

The 25-year-old Archer, who was picked ahead of veteran Stuart Broad, was however criticised by former West Indies fast bowler Tino Best for not being able to bowl quickly since last summer's Ashes series against Australia.

Vaughan said: "Going forward he (Archer) will have frustrating days, he's a young bowler. Will he become really consistent the older he gets? Maybe.

"Look at (Australia's) Brett Lee and (Pakistan's) Shoaib Akhtar. They have lots of spells where you just go 'come on, you can crank it up', but it's impossible. The body just doesn't allow you to do it every single over that you bowl," he said.

"But when you get that click, that six or seven overs where everything is in sync and you see the ball flying down at 90mph-plus causing chaos, that's why you put Jofra Archer in your team."

West Indies claimed only their second Test win in England in 20 years and have a chance of retaining the Wisden Trophy in the next two matches at Old Trafford.