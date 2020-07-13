Tendulkar, Kohli, Richards hail West Indies' win over England

July 13, 2020 11:37 IST

'Wow @windiescricket what a win. Top display of test cricket.'

IMAGE: West Indies captain Jason Holder, right, celebrates with John Campbell after winning the 1st #RaiseTheBat Test match against England in Southampton on Siunday. Photograph: Stu Forster/Getty Images for ECB

West Indies' splendid victory over England in the first Test in Southampton drew rich praise from around the cricketing world, including top players like Virat Kohli and former greats like Sachin Tendulkar and Vivian Richards.

West Indies beat England by four wickets on the final day of the first international Test since the coronavirus break on Sunday, taking a 1-0 lead at the Ageas Bowl in a three-Test series thanks to a 95-run knock by Jermaine Blackwood.

England made early inroads into the West Indies batting lineup on day five as the visitors targeted 200 to win, reducing them to 27-3 before Blackwood began to set the foundations for a big win for the Caribbean side.



"Wow @windiescricket what a win. Top display of test cricket," said Kohli on Twitter.



Batting great Sachin Tendulkar praised Blackwood's magnificent knock on the final day.



"Good all-round performances by players from both teams. Jermaine Blackwood played a crucial knock in a tense situation to see @windiescricket through. An important win which has set up the series perfectly. #ENGvWI," Tendulkar tweeted.



West Indies batting legend Vivian Richards hailed the team's gritty performances, saying the visitors 'deserved to win'.



"First game after the break belongs to us! Some gritty performance from the lads. This team deserves the win in this game. Congratulations boys! You make us proud..." Richards said on Twitter.



Former England captain Michael Vaughan it was an incredible game of cricket in these tough times.



"Great week of Test Cricket ... For the West Indies to have come over to play is remarkable in these times ... For them to have played so well & won is incredible ... I don't even think England fans will be too disappointed ... bloody love Test cricket," Vaughan wrote.



Former West Indies pacer Ian Bishop also praised the leadership of captain Jason Holder and the role of coach Phil Simmons in the success.



"Can’t speak highly enough about the skill and character shown by @windiescricket . Very well coached and led by @Coachsim13 and @Jaseholder98 . Kudos to Gabriel and Blackwood as well for outstanding contributions. Yes still two test to go but good start," Bishop tweeted.



"Great characters shown in this win by some key players.. congratulations to coach , capt and team," said former Windies pacer Courtney Walsh.



"Many congratulations @windiescricket on a brilliant win. Great display of skills and maturity and extremely well led by Jason Holder. Top knock from Blackwood in the fourth innings and West Indies showing how it is done," said former India batsman VVS Laxman.