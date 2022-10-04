Can South Africa Find A Way To Stop SKY?

IMAGE: Suryakumar Yadav on his arrival at the team hotel in Indore, October 3, 2022. Photograph: PTI

Suryakumar Yadav is enjoying the form of his life!

SKY slammed a sensational 61 from 22 balls to power India to a series-clinching 16-run victory in the second T20 International against South Africa in Guwahati on Sunday.

Suryakumar will hope to continue his amazing run as India eye a series sweep in the third T20I in Indore on Tuesday.

IMAGE: The Indian team touch down in Indore. Photograph: PTI

Suryakumar slammed an 18-ball half-century, the joint-second-fastest for India in T20 cricket, in the Guwahati T20I.

He also got to 1,000 runs in T20 Internationals, the quickest (in terms of balls faced) to arrive at the landmark.

SKY took 573 balls to score a thousand T20I runs, going past Glenn Maxwell's previous record of 604 balls.

Suryakumar is also the first batter to smash 50 sixes in T20Is in a calendar year.