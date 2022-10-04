News
Business
Movies
Sports
Cricket
Get Ahead
Money Tips
Shopping
Sign in  |  Create a Rediffmail account
Rediff.com  » Cricket » Can South Africa Find A Way To Stop SKY?

Can South Africa Find A Way To Stop SKY?

By Rediff Cricket
October 04, 2022 11:31 IST
Get Rediff News in your Inbox:

IMAGE: Suryakumar Yadav on his arrival at the team hotel in Indore, October 3, 2022. Photograph: PTI
 

Suryakumar Yadav is enjoying the form of his life!

SKY slammed a sensational 61 from 22 balls to power India to a series-clinching 16-run victory in the second T20 International against South Africa in Guwahati on Sunday.

Suryakumar will hope to continue his amazing run as India eye a series sweep in the third T20I in Indore on Tuesday.

IMAGE: The Indian team touch down in Indore. Photograph: PTI

Suryakumar slammed an 18-ball half-century, the joint-second-fastest for India in T20 cricket, in the Guwahati T20I.

He also got to 1,000 runs in T20 Internationals, the quickest (in terms of balls faced) to arrive at the landmark.

SKY took 573 balls to score a thousand T20I runs, going past Glenn Maxwell's previous record of 604 balls.

Suryakumar is also the first batter to smash 50 sixes in T20Is in a calendar year.

Get Rediff News in your Inbox:
Rediff Cricket
COMMENT
Print this article
Surya sets T20 sixes record
Surya sets T20 sixes record
Unselfish Virat. Slammer DK. 16 Runs.
Unselfish Virat. Slammer DK. 16 Runs.
Kohli, SKY script T20 history in Guwahati
Kohli, SKY script T20 history in Guwahati
We're daughters of India: Priyanka Chopra to US VP
We're daughters of India: Priyanka Chopra to US VP
Domestic help main suspect in top J-K cop's murder
Domestic help main suspect in top J-K cop's murder
How To Rock A Pantsuit Like Mrunal
How To Rock A Pantsuit Like Mrunal
When Tara Became A Gorgeous Bride
When Tara Became A Gorgeous Bride

ASIA CUP 2022

ASIA CUP 2022

More like this

Selectors Snub Mumbai Batters Again

Selectors Snub Mumbai Batters Again

Why Rohit is thinking of not playing SKY until Oct 23

Why Rohit is thinking of not playing SKY until Oct 23

India Cricket Score  |  Indian Cricket News  |  Indian News  |  Bollywood Movies  |  India Business News

rediff on the net© 2022 Rediff.com - Investors - Advertise - Disclaimer - Privacy - Feedback - About us | Terms of use - Grievances