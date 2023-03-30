News
Business
Movies
Sports
Cricket
Get Ahead
Money Tips
Shopping
Sign in  |  Create a Rediffmail account
Rediff.com  » Cricket » Can really stick one on them! Bullish Robinson predicts easy win

Can really stick one on them! Bullish Robinson predicts easy win

March 30, 2023 13:39 IST
Get Rediff News in your Inbox:

IMAGE: England fast bowler Ollie Robinson confident that the hosts can comfortably win the Ashes against the visiting Australian side. Photograph: Hagen Hopkins/Getty Images

England's resurgent Test team can win the Ashes "comfortably" on home soil this year and make up for their 4-0 drubbing in Australia in the last series, fast bowler Ollie Robinson said.

Coach Brendon McCullum and captain Ben Stokes have led England to 10 wins in 12 tests since taking over early last year on the back of an aggressive style of play dubbed "Bazball".

 

With England enjoying such a strong run of form, Robinson saw no reason why they should not feel confident about winning the Ashes for the first time since 2015 when the series begins on June 16 at Edgbaston.

"The way we're playing cricket at the moment, we feel like we can really stick one on them and win the series comfortably," he told British media on Wednesday. "There's definitely a desire there still, a hunger to put it right.

"I felt when I got back from that trip I didn't leave it all out there and I'd let myself down and the side down a little bit," said Robinson.

"There's a lot of hungry boys this summer wanting to beat the Aussies again ... It's one of the biggest series we play, so why not talk it up?"

England's radical rebrand has yielded results both at home and abroad as they blanked New Zealand 3-0, beat South Africa 2-1 and completed a 3-0 sweep in Pakistan. They lost their last Test by one run against New Zealand in Wellington in February.

"We've been dominating teams in all conditions for 12 months now," Robinson said. "In England we dominated, in Pakistan we dominated, and in New Zealand we played most of the cricket for nine days and lost on the last day.

"With Baz and Stokesy leading the side, from one to 11 we have huge confidence and it puts us in a great position for the summer."

Get Rediff News in your Inbox:
Source: REUTERS
© Copyright 2023 Reuters Limited. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of Reuters content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent of Reuters. Reuters shall not be liable for any errors or delays in the content, or for any actions taken in reliance thereon.
COMMENT
Print this article
EXPLAINED: New Rule Changes In IPL 2023
EXPLAINED: New Rule Changes In IPL 2023
CSK Vs GT: Who Will Win IPL 2023 Opener?
CSK Vs GT: Who Will Win IPL 2023 Opener?
The King is back home!
The King is back home!
Not dahi, it's tayir: TN says no to FSSAI directive
Not dahi, it's tayir: TN says no to FSSAI directive
Eyes on local boy as Guwahati set to host IPL matches
Eyes on local boy as Guwahati set to host IPL matches
HC quashes journo's complaint against Salman Khan
HC quashes journo's complaint against Salman Khan
Coast Guard Shows What It Can Do
Coast Guard Shows What It Can Do

IPL 2023

IPL 2023

More like this

IPL: A big-ticket clash, an old format and new rules

IPL: A big-ticket clash, an old format and new rules

Watch Out For These Amazing Cricketers!

Watch Out For These Amazing Cricketers!

India Cricket Score  |  Indian Cricket News  |  Indian News  |  Bollywood Movies  |  India Business News

rediff on the net© 2023 Rediff.com - Investors - Advertise - Disclaimer - Privacy - Feedback - About us | Terms of use - Grievances