Can pace depth end England's Ashes drought Down Under?

IMAGE: In the upcoming Ashes series in Australia, Mark Wood will be leading England's pace battery, also comprising Jofra Archer, Gus Atkinson, Josh Tongue and Brydon Carse . Photograph: Sahiba Chawdhary/Reuters

England are banking on their rapid bowling attack as they look to end their Ashes drought in Australia, with fast bowler Mark Wood saying the squad has a "different feel" to previous unsuccessful trips Down Under.

England last won the Ashes in 2015 and have not won a series in Australia since 2011, losing their last three tours by margins of 5-0, 4-0, and 4-0.

Their last series defeat in Australia in 2022 led to an extensive review and shake-up of team leadership, resulting in the appointments of coach Brendon McCullum and red-ball captain Ben Stokes as well as a marked shift in playing style.

"I can truly say there's a quiet confidence within the group," Wood told the Guardian in an interview published on Monday.

"It's a different feel this time. Last time we had COVID-19 and problems behind the scenes.

"Under this coach (Brendon McCullum) and this captain (Ben Stokes) there's a specific way of playing and we're going with more confidence and belief."

England head into the series with arguably their quickest fast-bowling lineup in years, featuring Wood, Jofra Archer, Gus Atkinson, Josh Tongue and Brydon Carse.

Their last series victory in Australia was also built on a strong bowling attack, which boasted James Anderson, Stuart Broad, Graeme Swann, Steve Finn and Chris Tremlett.

Wood said England had taken a page out of Australia's playbook with their approach.

"It's about having a collection of bowlers who can come in if anyone needs resting or there are injuries," he added.

"We want a battery of fast bowlers and we've tried to change from the norm of England, where there are lots of seamers, to Australia's vision of fast bowling. Look at Pat Cummins, Mitchell Starc and Josh Hazlewood.

"They can all bowl at 90 (mph) or in the high 80s and they've been especially consistent and relentless.

"So we're going there with a bit of an Australia blueprint to see if we can replicate that and put their batters under pressure like they've done with ours."

Wood, who was one of England's standout bowlers in the 2021-22 series when he claimed 17 wickets, has been sidelined since February due to a knee injury.

"I've obviously had a poor and strange summer. I could have played at the back end of the season, for Durham, but England took a more cautious approach," the 35-year-old said.

"As long as I feel I'm contributing, and my body's good, I'd love to keep going."

The five-match Ashes series begins in Perth on November 21.