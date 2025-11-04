HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD REDIFF-TV
Follow Rediff on:      
Home  » Cricket » Harman Recreates Dhoni's Iconic Image

Harman Recreates Dhoni's Iconic Image

By REDIFF CRICKET
2 Minutes ReadWatch on Rediff-TV Listen to Article
Share:

November 04, 2025 11:12 IST

x

Harman-Dhoni

IMAGE: Harmanpreet Kaur and Mahendra Singh Dhoni with the ODI World Cup trophy in front of the Gateway of India. Photographs: ICC Cricket World Cup/X

Recreating the iconic image of Mahendra Singh Dhoni with the 2011 ODI World Cup trophy, World Cup winning women's team Captain Harmanpreet Kaur posed with the silverware in front of the Gateway of India in Mumbai on Monday, a day after winning the final against South Africa.

The Women in Blue ended their long wait for a global title by lifting the coveted trophy with a 52 run win over the Proteas in their third appearance in the final.

In one of the pictures from the photoshoot, shared by the International Cricket Council through its 'X' handle, Harmanpreet was seen holding the trophy in a specific style, and several social media users were quick to spot the similarity to Dhoni's pose after Team India's World Cup triumph in 2011.

Harmanpreet

Harmanpreet has now joined the pantheon of legends, becoming only the third Indian captain to lift an ODI World Cup trophy after the legendary Kapil Dev and Dhoni.

She ended the tournament with 260 runs from eight innings at an average of 32.50, with a best score of 89 and two half-centuries.

'We have been talking about this for many years -- we have been playing good cricket, but we had to win one big tournament, without that, we couldn't talk about change,' Harmanpreet said after the historic win.

Harmanpreet

'At the end of the day, fans and the audience want to see their favourite team win. It's not that we weren't playing good cricket, but we were waiting badly for this moment, and today we got a chance to live it. I don't know how to express it, but I'm so happy and so proud of this team.'

REDIFF CRICKET
Share:
Get Rediff News in your Inbox:

RELATED STORIES

Indian Women Create Their 1983 Moment
Indian Women Create Their 1983 Moment
Records, Redemption and The Rise of Deepti Sharma
Records, Redemption and The Rise of Deepti Sharma
How criticism inspired Harman & Co past 'chokers tag'
How criticism inspired Harman & Co past 'chokers tag'
'What God has written...' Deepti relishes title win
'What God has written...' Deepti relishes title win
'5 minutes of blur': Muzumdar's moment of glory!
'5 minutes of blur': Muzumdar's moment of glory!

WEB STORIES

webstory image 1

7 Most Expensive Streets In The World

webstory image 2

12 Gorgeous Delicacies Of Globally-Recognised Lucknow

webstory image 3

10 High-Fibre Recipes For A Healthier You

VIDEOS

USA Donald Trump claims, Pakistan is testing nuclear weapons, but experts believe otherwise8:53

USA Donald Trump claims, Pakistan is testing nuclear...

Elaborate arrangements to be made for Dev Deepawali in Varanasi, Kashi Vishwanath Temple CEO1:58

Elaborate arrangements to be made for Dev Deepawali in...

J&K s Handloom & Handicraft Dept organized To Your Artisan Drive for promoting arts & crafts5:25

J&K s Handloom & Handicraft Dept organized To Your...

Asia Cup 2025

Asia Cup 2025

rediff on the net © 2025 Rediff.com - Investor Information - Advertise with us - Disclaimer - Privacy Policy - Sitemap - Feedback - About us - Terms of use - Grievances

NEWS

BUSINESS

MOVIES

CRICKET

SPORTS

GET AHEAD

REDIFF MONEY

REDIFF-TV

REDIFF ASTRO