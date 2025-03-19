Upbeat Hardik confident of MI's revival

Photograph: Hitesh Harisinghani/ Rediff.com IMAGE: Hardik Pandya believes that he is constantly evolving as a cricketer.

Hardik Pandya's return to Mumbai Indians last season was not the smoothest as the decorated franchise finished last among 10 teams. The 31-year-old was also a victim of fan wars as he was booed in home and away matches during IPL 2024.

Taking into account their five IPL titles, Mumbai Indians have had a dry run since 2021.

However, the premier all-rounder is now the cynosure of all eyes after playing a crucial part in India's T20 World Cup and the recent ICC Champions Trophy wins.

During MI's pre-season press meet in Mumbai on Wednesday, Pandya said he would carry the confidence of winning two back-to-back ICC titles with India.

"Playing for India has always been prideful. It has also been my number one priority, winning two trophies is very close to our hearts and that joy will carry forward to the IPL.

"Last four seasons have been dry for Mumbai Indians. This season we will approach the season with positivity and togetherness," said Pandya who linked up with his IPL team hours after winning the Champions Trophy in Dubai."

Pandya believes that he is constantly evolving as a cricketer notwithstanding his "unshakeable" confidence.

Considering the rollercoaster last 12 months, his focus will be to help youngsters excel.

"My life has been about ups and downs. I have enjoyed the learning. It has taught me about sport as well as life over the years. It is a fresh year. Lot of things have changed. Hardik 3.0, if you want to call that, there will be passion, grit and challenges which I love.

On his own batting position, he added: "I like to play situations and entry points, specific batting number, it has gone from my cricketing journey."

Mumbai's core group remains intact despite the low returns over the past four seasons. Besides Pandya, the team has India captains in Rohit Sharma and Suryakumar Yadav. Jasprit Bumrah has also captained India.

Mumbai's head coach Mahela Jayawardene, who also attended the team's pre-season press meet, stressed the importance of maintaining the core group.

"We have relied on our core group for the all the titles we have won. Winning IPL is not easy. With the core group, we have added more experience (by bringing back Kiwi pacer Trent Boult and signing swing specialist Deepak Chahar).

"Trent has been a big part in our success. Also, we have not won our first game since 2012, so there is a big challenge ahead of us.

"I had a good chat with Rohit on the season. With Bumrah and Hardik not starting, we will decide the combination when we get to Chennai," he added.

Mumbai Indians will kickstart their new season with an away game against Chennai Super Kings on Sunday.