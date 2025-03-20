HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD
'Mumbai Cha Raja' Is Back!

'Mumbai Cha Raja' Is Back!

By REDIFF CRICKET
1 Minute Read
March 20, 2025 14:21 IST

Rohit Sharma

IMAGE: Mumbai Indians delivered a blockbuster welcome to Rohit Sharma. Photograph and video: Mumbai Indians/Instagram

The wait has ended, and the King has returned.

Mumbai Indians fans are erupting as Rohit Sharma, their beloved 'Hitman', has joined the MI camp ahead of IPL 2025's March 22nd kickoff.

His arrival wasn't just a simple entrance; it was a full-blown cinematic spectacle.

Mumbai Indians delivered a blockbuster welcome, unleashing a viral video that transformed Rohit's return into a high-octane thriller.

Take a look:

 

Rohit, impeccably tailored and exuding effortless charisma, surveyed the iconic Wankhede stadium, igniting a social media storm.

Rohit Sharma

Fans are eager to witness his explosive batting and strategic brilliance back in the familiar blue and gold.

The 'Mumbai Cha Raja' is back, and the Wankhede is primed for a season of thunderous cheers.

 
REDIFF CRICKET
Indian Premier League 2025

Indian Premier League 2025

