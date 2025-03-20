IMAGE: Mumbai Indians delivered a blockbuster welcome to Rohit Sharma. Photograph and video: Mumbai Indians/Instagram

The wait has ended, and the King has returned.

Mumbai Indians fans are erupting as Rohit Sharma, their beloved 'Hitman', has joined the MI camp ahead of IPL 2025's March 22nd kickoff.

His arrival wasn't just a simple entrance; it was a full-blown cinematic spectacle.

Mumbai Indians delivered a blockbuster welcome, unleashing a viral video that transformed Rohit's return into a high-octane thriller.

Take a look:

Rohit, impeccably tailored and exuding effortless charisma, surveyed the iconic Wankhede stadium, igniting a social media storm.

Fans are eager to witness his explosive batting and strategic brilliance back in the familiar blue and gold.

The 'Mumbai Cha Raja' is back, and the Wankhede is primed for a season of thunderous cheers.